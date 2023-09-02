100 WVIA Way
News Business

Hiring has slowed down, but employers are still adding jobs and wages are rising

By Scott Simon,
Scott Horsley
Published September 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT

Hiring has cooled in recent months. But that's not all bad. Employers are still adding jobs each month, and wages are still climbing.

Business
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.