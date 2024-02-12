WVIA teaches students about big feelings
1 of 5 — 01252024_WVIAKids003.jpg
WVIA Director of Education Alissa Swartz guides students through a lesson about big feelings at the Mid Valley Elementary Center.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 5 — 01252024_WVIAKids002.jpg
Mid Valley Elementary Center students: Aleia, Riley, Charlie and Caden rip paper to make a collage after watching an episode of Albie's Elevator. The program from WHYY teaches young children about feelings.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 5 — 01252024_WVIAKids005.jpg
Mid Valley Elementary Center STEM teacher Jamey Liparulo sits with kindergarten student, Brian, as he makes a collage.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 5 — 01252024_WVIAKids007.jpg
Mid Valley Elementary Center kindergarten students rip paper to make a collage during a lesson with WVIA about big feelings.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 5 — 01252024_WVIAKids001.jpg
Mid Valley Elementary Center students in kindergarten raise their hands to answer a question about feelings.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
WVIA's Director of Education Alissa Swarts and Education Program Manager Teresa Sabecky recently visited the Mid Valley Elementary Center to teach a variety of supplemental lessons. Listen below to hear more about social emotional learning and WHYY's Albie's Elevator.
Big lesson on big feelings with WVIA Education
This story aired on Keystone Edition Radio on Sunday, Feb. 11.