WVIA teaches students about big feelings

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:02 PM EST
WVIA Director of Education Alissa Swarts guides students through a lesson about big feelings at the Mid Valley Elementary Center.
Mid Valley Elementary Center students: Aleia, Riley, Charlie and Caden rip paper to make a collage after watching an episode of Albie's Elevator. The program from WHYY teaches young children about feelings.
Mid Valley Elementary Center STEM teacher Jamey Liparulo sits with kindergarten student, Brian, as he makes a collage.
Mid Valley Elementary Center kindergarten students rip paper to make a collage during a lesson with WVIA about big feelings.
Mid Valley Elementary Center students in kindergarten raise their hands to answer a question about feelings.
WVIA's Director of Education Alissa Swarts and Education Program Manager Teresa Sabecky recently visited the Mid Valley Elementary Center to teach a variety of supplemental lessons. Listen below to hear more about social emotional learning and WHYY's Albie's Elevator.

Big lesson on big feelings with WVIA Education

This story aired on Keystone Edition Radio on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
