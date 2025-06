/ Graduates celebrate as they throw their caps in the air after the Canyon View High School graduation Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Nearly half of all U.S. states now offer different pathways to high school graduation instead of passing exit exams.

Kalyn Belsha, national reporter at Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss how students are taking advantage of these pathways to graduation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

