City planner shares yearlong study on Scranton's downtown next week

The City of Scranton plans to unveil the results of a yearlong downtown connectivity study next week.

Details will be shared about improving pedestrian safety and traffic patterns at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Lackawanna College, 501 N. Vine St.

Jeff Speck conducted the study in partnership with Boston-based transportation planning company, Nelson\Nygaard, and he’ll be in town to discuss his research.

Speck is an urban designer and city planner who has worked with cities across the country, including Lancaster, Pa., Oklahoma City, Okla. and Grand Rapids, Mich.

He’s also known for his book, Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time.

You can now read the full study here.