Local

Retiring Old Glory: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
An American flag is laid on a fire during a retirement ceremony at Mountain Top American Legion.
An American flag is laid on a fire during a retirement ceremony at Mountain Top American Legion.
-Simon Basham, Ben Hollock and Eagle Scout Andy Grove wait for the flag Day ceremony to begin.
Simon Basham, Ben Hollock and Eagle Scout Andy Grove wait for the Flag Day ceremony to begin.
Logan Chico, a Tiger cub from troop 106 holds a flag to his chest during a ceremony.
Logan Chico, a Tiger Cub from Troop 106, holds a flag to his chest during the ceremony.
Boy Scout JJ Powers salutes the flag.
Boy Scout JJ Powers salutes the flag.
Boy Scouts hold up an American flag during the ceremony.
Boy Scouts hold up an American flag during the ceremony.
A man holds a stack of American flags to be retired.
A man holds a stack of American flags to be retired.
A line of attendees wait to retire flags.
A line of attendees wait to retire flags.
Sheila Bender of the Venturing Crew 461 helps retire a flag.
Sheila Bender of the Venturing Crew 461 helps retire a flag.
An American flag is laid on a fire.
An American flag is laid on a fire.
Raymond Somalis, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, holds a flag to his face.
Raymond Somalis, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, holds a flag to his face.
Raymond Somalis, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, tosses a flag into the fire.
Raymond Somalis, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, tosses a flag into the fire.
An American flag is laid on a fire.
An American flag is laid on a fire.
Al Finn, vice commander of the Mountain Top American Legion, plays taps at the end of the ceremony.
Al Finn, vice commander of the Mountain Top American Legion, plays taps at the end of the ceremony.
Torn and tattered American flags were retired on June 14, Flag Day, at the Mountain Top American Legion. More than a dozen people attended including Boy Scouts and veterans.

An American flag showing wear, tears and fading is retired by burning it to ash over a modest fire.

Logan Chico, 7, was the youngest in attendance. He held a flag over his heart. The flag, folded into a triangle, represents the tricorne hats worn by soldiers in the Revolutionary War.

A World War II veteran also participated. Raymond Somalis, 96, held a small American flag to his face before tossing it into the flames to be retired.

