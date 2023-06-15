Retiring Old Glory: A Photo Essay

Torn and tattered American flags were retired on June 14, Flag Day, at the Mountain Top American Legion. More than a dozen people attended including Boy Scouts and veterans.

An American flag showing wear, tears and fading is retired by burning it to ash over a modest fire.

Logan Chico, 7, was the youngest in attendance. He held a flag over his heart. The flag, folded into a triangle, represents the tricorne hats worn by soldiers in the Revolutionary War.

A World War II veteran also participated. Raymond Somalis, 96, held a small American flag to his face before tossing it into the flames to be retired.

