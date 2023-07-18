100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Benton Rodeo: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published July 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT
Jason Wilson competes in bareback bronc at the Benton Rodeo.
1 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo001.jpg
Jason Wilson competes in bareback bronc at the Benton Rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
The American flag is presented before the rodeo.
2 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo021.jpg
The American flag is presented before the rodeo.
Aimee Dilger
Rodeo hands hold their hats over their hearts during the National Anthem.
3 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo019.jpg
Rodeo hands hold their hats over their hearts during the National Anthem.
AIMEE DILGER
Spectators wait for the rodeo to begin.
4 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo027.jpg
Spectators wait for the rodeo to begin.
AIMEE DILGER
-Cowboys and cowgirls enter the ring during the start of the Benton Rodeo.
5 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo018.jpg
Cowboys and cowgirls enter the ring during the start of the Benton Rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
Nikki Baker tries to lasso a calf in breakaway roping.
6 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo003.jpg
Nikki Baker tries to lasso a calf in breakaway roping.
AIMEE DILGER
Cowboys prepare for the saddle bronc competition.
7 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo020.jpg
Cowboys prepare for the saddle bronc competition.
Aimee Dilger
Ray Hostetler competes in the saddle bronc competition.
8 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo004.jpg
Ray Hostetler competes in the saddle bronc competition.
AIMEE DILGER
Ben Snell competes in the bareback bronc competition.
9 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo012.jpg
Ben Snell competes in the bareback bronc competition.
AIMEE DILGER
Nate Powell wrestles a steer at the rodeo.
10 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo002.jpg
Nate Powell wrestles a steer at the rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
Zack Wilson tackles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
11 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo008.jpg
Zack Wilson tackles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
AIMEE DILGER
Zack Wilson wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
12 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo009.jpg
Zack Wilson wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
AIMEE DILGER
A rodeo hand watches steer wrestling.
13 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo010.jpg
A rodeo hand watches steer wrestling.
AIMEE DILGER
JC Fisher tries to lasso a steer in the tie-down roping competition.
14 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo013.jpg
JC Fisher tries to lasso a steer in the tie-down roping competition.
AIMEE DILGER
Kyle Yorks ties down a calf.
15 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo015.jpg
Kyle Yorks ties down a calf.
AIMEE DILGER
Mark Erdos, 11, and Ryker King, 12, watch the rodeo.
16 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo016.jpg
Mark Erdos, 11, and Ryker King, 12, watch the rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
A boy peeks through the fence to see the rodeo ring.
17 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo011.jpg
A boy peeks through the fence to see the rodeo ring.
AIMEE DILGER
A cowboy hat rests in the ring after a rider lost it.
18 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo014.jpg
A cowboy hat rests in the ring after a rider lost it.
AIMEE DILGER
Cowboy hats of all kinds are seen around the rodeo.
19 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo005.jpg
Cowboy hats of all kinds are seen around the rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
A cowboy stretches as a young girl takes a break at the Benton Rodeo.
20 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo006.jpg
A cowboy stretches as a young girl takes a break at the Benton Rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
Cowboys take a break in competition.
21 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo024.jpg
Cowboys take a break in competition.
Aimee Dilger
The crowd watches the rodeo as the sun sets in Benton.
22 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo023.jpg
The crowd watches the rodeo as the sun sets in Benton.
AIMEE DILGER
Children compete in stick racing at the Benton Rodeo.
23 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo017.jpg
Children compete in stick racing at the Benton Rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
A young girl carries a hobby horse in the rodeo ring during stick racing.
24 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo007.jpg
A young girl carries a hobby horse in the rodeo ring during stick racing.
AIMEE DILGER
Jamie Allbeck places a hat on her 8-year-old daughter Josie.
25 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo026.jpg
Jamie Allbeck places a hat on her 8-year-old daughter Josie.
AIMEE DILGER
Malia Pabolny, 9, and her cousin Phoebe Spubis, 5, shop at a vendor at the rodeo.
26 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo025.jpg
Malia Pabolny, 9, and her cousin Phoebe Spubis, 5, shop at a vendor at the rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER
Sophina Linn, 4, sits on Gus the Brahman bull for a photo as Dan Welsh looks on.
27 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo022.jpg
Sophina Linn, 4, sits on Gus the Brahman bull for a photo as Dan Welsh looks on.
Aimee Dilger
Trent McFarlaned, “America’s most entertaining rodeo clown,” performs at the Benton Rodeo.
28 of 28  — 07142023_Rodeo028.jpg
Trent McFarlaned, “America’s most entertaining rodeo clown,” performs at the Benton Rodeo.
AIMEE DILGER

Cowboys and cowgirls from Pennsylvania and beyond showed off their skills at the 38th Annual Benton Rodeo. The four-day event held July 13 through July 16 was packed with competitions including barrel racing, bronc riding and steer wrestling. There were two new events for children this year; the calf scramble and stick riding. For the calf scramble, 3 calves with bows on their tails were released and the first child to remove a bow won. Kids also participated in a stick riding race around the rodeo ring. Trent McFarland, a favorite rodeo clown, was back as well. And on the final day, a cowboy church service was held in the morning. The Benton Rodeo wrapped up later that day with 25 cowboys competing in the Bull-A-Rama.

Local
Aimee Dilger
See stories by Aimee Dilger