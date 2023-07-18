Benton Rodeo: A Photo Essay
1 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo001.jpg
Jason Wilson competes in bareback bronc at the Benton Rodeo.
2 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo021.jpg
The American flag is presented before the rodeo.
3 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo019.jpg
Rodeo hands hold their hats over their hearts during the National Anthem.
Spectators wait for the rodeo to begin.
Spectators wait for the rodeo to begin.
5 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo018.jpg
Cowboys and cowgirls enter the ring during the start of the Benton Rodeo.
6 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo003.jpg
Nikki Baker tries to lasso a calf in breakaway roping.
7 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo020.jpg
Cowboys prepare for the saddle bronc competition.
8 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo004.jpg
Ray Hostetler competes in the saddle bronc competition.
9 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo012.jpg
Ben Snell competes in the bareback bronc competition.
Nate Powell wrestles a steer at the rodeo.
Nate Powell wrestles a steer at the rodeo.
11 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo008.jpg
Zack Wilson tackles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
12 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo009.jpg
Zack Wilson wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling competition.
A rodeo hand watches steer wrestling.
A rodeo hand watches steer wrestling.
14 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo013.jpg
JC Fisher tries to lasso a steer in the tie-down roping competition.
Kyle Yorks ties down a calf.
Kyle Yorks ties down a calf.
16 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo016.jpg
Mark Erdos, 11, and Ryker King, 12, watch the rodeo.
17 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo011.jpg
A boy peeks through the fence to see the rodeo ring.
18 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo014.jpg
A cowboy hat rests in the ring after a rider lost it.
19 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo005.jpg
Cowboy hats of all kinds are seen around the rodeo.
20 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo006.jpg
A cowboy stretches as a young girl takes a break at the Benton Rodeo.
Cowboys take a break in competition.
Cowboys take a break in competition.
22 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo023.jpg
The crowd watches the rodeo as the sun sets in Benton.
23 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo017.jpg
Children compete in stick racing at the Benton Rodeo.
24 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo007.jpg
A young girl carries a hobby horse in the rodeo ring during stick racing.
25 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo026.jpg
Jamie Allbeck places a hat on her 8-year-old daughter Josie.
26 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo025.jpg
Malia Pabolny, 9, and her cousin Phoebe Spubis, 5, shop at a vendor at the rodeo.
27 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo022.jpg
Sophina Linn, 4, sits on Gus the Brahman bull for a photo as Dan Welsh looks on.
28 of 28 — 07142023_Rodeo028.jpg
Trent McFarlaned, “America’s most entertaining rodeo clown,” performs at the Benton Rodeo.
Cowboys and cowgirls from Pennsylvania and beyond showed off their skills at the 38th Annual Benton Rodeo. The four-day event held July 13 through July 16 was packed with competitions including barrel racing, bronc riding and steer wrestling. There were two new events for children this year; the calf scramble and stick riding. For the calf scramble, 3 calves with bows on their tails were released and the first child to remove a bow won. Kids also participated in a stick riding race around the rodeo ring. Trent McFarland, a favorite rodeo clown, was back as well. And on the final day, a cowboy church service was held in the morning. The Benton Rodeo wrapped up later that day with 25 cowboys competing in the Bull-A-Rama.