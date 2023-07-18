Benton Rodeo: A Photo Essay

Cowboys and cowgirls from Pennsylvania and beyond showed off their skills at the 38th Annual Benton Rodeo. The four-day event held July 13 through July 16 was packed with competitions including barrel racing, bronc riding and steer wrestling. There were two new events for children this year; the calf scramble and stick riding. For the calf scramble, 3 calves with bows on their tails were released and the first child to remove a bow won. Kids also participated in a stick riding race around the rodeo ring. Trent McFarland, a favorite rodeo clown, was back as well. And on the final day, a cowboy church service was held in the morning. The Benton Rodeo wrapped up later that day with 25 cowboys competing in the Bull-A-Rama.