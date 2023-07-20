Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market: A Photo Essay
1 of 13 — 071323_Market012.jpg
Ray Zimmerman prepares peaches for sale at the Zimmerman farm stand.
AIMEE DILGER
2 of 13 — 071323_Market005.jpg
Albert Broyan of Broyan’s Farm in Nescopeck bags tomatoes.
AIMEE DILGER
3 of 13 — 071323_Market013a.jpg
A row of flowers for sale at the farmers market.
Aimee Dilger
4 of 13 — 071323_Market006.jpg
Shoppers look over produce at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.
Aimee Dilger
5 of 13 — 071323_Market007.jpg
Jeff McHugh and his dog Micky take a break at the farmers market.
Aimee Dilger
6 of 13 — 071323_Market008.jpg
An area with tables and chairs on Public Square is a place to stop and enjoy food from the market.
Aimee Dilger
7 of 13 — 071323_Market009.jpg
Kimberly McClendon, the nutrition educator for CEO/Weinberg Regional Food Bank, makes a blueberry caprese salad using items purchased at the market.
AIMEE DILGER
8 of 13 — 071323_Market010.jpg
Raelyn Snyder, 17, of Elysburg fills a basket of corn for Hoaglands Farm.
AIMEE DILGER
9 of 13 — 071323_Market011.jpg
Beta Bread offers breads, cookies and scones.
AIMEE DILGER
10 of 13 — 071323_Market001.jpg
Elisa Degraffenreid looks at the flowers for sale at O’Malia's Market stand at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.
Aimee Dilger
11 of 13 — 071323_Market002.jpg
Mike Muntz carries his daughter, Ruby, and flowers he bought for her at the market.
Aimee Dilger
12 of 13 — 071323_Market003.jpg
Bushels of peaches from Brace’s Orchard.
AIMEE DILGER
13 of 13 — 071323_Market004.jpg
Bob Raefski grabs cucumbers and dill to make pickles from O’Malia's Market stand.
AIMEE DILGER
Fresh picked tomatoes, cucumbers and peaches- just some of what you'll find at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market. Farmers sell their locally grown produce on Public Square every Thursday from 10am until 4pm. There is also live music, food and craft vendors. The Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market continues through Nov. 9.