Heading to the Little League World Series? Check the traffic first.

Congestion is inevitable around South Williamsport during the Little League World Series.

But PennDOT’s trafficking monitoring website and app — 511PA — will have up-to-date traffic information during the youth baseball tradition.

"What we're able to do through features like this is just keep people informed, so that they can maybe plan an alternate route or a different time of day to travel," said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT press secretary.

The world series begins Wednesday, Aug. 16, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 27. Twenty teams from around the globe will compete to be world series champions; 38 games are held over 11 days held at the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport.

PennDOT encourages travelers to use the app, especially around large events.

"511 PA is a really great tool that we're always trying to make sure that people know about," said Campbell. "There's a lot of special information like for commercial drivers. It's really helpful during the winter and can show you where snow plows are.”

Little League was founded in Williamsport in 1939. The first Little League Baseball World Series was played in 1947.

The Little League World Series Game 1 begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Volunteer Stadium. WVIA will live stream and broadcast the Challenger Division Exhibition Game on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m. The game features teams from Lancaster and Syracuse, New York.

The 511PA app is available for download on Android and Apple phones or at 511pa.com.