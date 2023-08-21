100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

India's Independence celebrated in Scranton

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
A parade of revelers wave American and Indian flags during the Indian Independence Day Celebration in Scranton.
1 of 5  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence005.jpg
A parade of revelers wave American and Indian flags during the Indian Independence Day Celebration in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Shatki Desai, 9, walks with her family during the Indian Independence Day parade in Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
2 of 5  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence001.jpg
Shatki Desai, 9, walks with her family during the Indian Independence Day parade in Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Men salute during the Indian National Anthem during the 77th India Independence Day Celebration in Scranton.
3 of 5  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence002.jpg
Men salute during the Indian National Anthem during the 77th India Independence Day Celebration in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A banner is carried through a parade during the India Independence Celebration at Nay Aug Park in Sc the independence day parade.
4 of 5  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence008.jpg
A banner is carried through a parade during the India Independence Celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A young boy carries an American Flag during the India Independence Parade in Scranton.
5 of 5  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence009.jpg
A young boy carries an American Flag during the India Independence Parade in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

On Aug. 15, 1947 India gained independence from the United Kingdom. Seventy-seven years later, the Indo American Community of Scranton commemorated the important event with a parade and celebration at Nay Aug Park in the city.

“Your presence here reflects the remarkable bond that ties us to our roots, no matter the distance," said Vithalbhai Dhaduk, MD.

Waving the flag of India and the American flag, parade participants followed a truck playing music from the country. They chanted an homage to India.

Dhaduk, a neurologist, opened up the celebration on Saturday.

He said that the around 1,000 people of all ages from Scranton’s Indian community were paying homage to their forefathers who fought for independence.

"Their legacy inspires us to uphold the values of justice, equality, liberty, that continue to define the great nation of India," he said.

After a performance of the U.S. and India's National Anthem, young children dressed up like important figures from India, including the first prime minister and the current leader. Afterwards, dancers of all ages performed routines to new and traditional Indian music.

The audience watches and records as dancers perform a traditional Indian dance.
1 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence012.jpg
The audience watches and records as dancers perform a traditional Indian dance.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Dancers perform "The Alarippu" which is the first dance learned in Bharatanatyam, a form of classical Indian dance.
2 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence006.jpg
Dancers perform "The Alarippu" which is the first dance learned in Bharatanatyam, a form of classical Indian dance.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A girl dances the Alarippu with bells on her feet.
3 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence007
A girl dances the Alarippu with bells on her feet.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Mayuri Gopinath and Mamta Solanki perform a classical dance from India called Kathak.
4 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence001
Mayuri Gopinath and Mamta Solanki perform a classical dance from India called Kathak.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Aadi Patel, 4, is dressed as freedom fighter, Subhas Chandra Bose, by his mom before a performance.
5 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence004.jpg
Aadi Patel, 4, is dressed as freedom fighter, Subhas Chandra Bose, by his mom before a performance.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Women salute as they sing the National Anthem of India.
6 of 6  — 08192023_IndiaIndependence010.jpg
Women salute as they sing the National Anthem of India.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Like many of the community members celebrating Saturday, Al Patel was dressed in the country’s flag colors. He wore an Indian waistcoat vest in orange with an orange, white and green collar and cuffs.

Patel is the president of the Indo American Community of Scranton and helped organize the celebration.

Behind him, sugar cane juice was being prepared. The fibrous stalks were juiced fresh at the event with ginger and lemon. The beverage is sold throughout India, especially in the summer months.

"We try to celebrate to make everybody unite together," he said.

Sugar Cane Juice is pressed for participants of the India Independence Celebration at Nay Aug Park.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Sugar Cane Juice is pressed for participants of the India Independence Celebration at Nay Aug Park.

Tags
Local WVIA News
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News