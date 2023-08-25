100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Volunteers freshen up the Susquehanna River

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published August 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
Volunteers from the Susquehanna Conservation District and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers use a motorboat to find debris in the Susquehanna River.
Isabela Weiss / WVIA News
/
Report for America
Volunteers from the Susquehanna Conservation District and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers use a motorboat to find debris in the Susquehanna River.

As summertime draws to a close, volunteers from several nonprofits and local businesses came together on Thursday to clean Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year.

Organized by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and Rail Trail Council of NEPA, volunteers collected plastic, glass bottles, and even boating parts from the award-winning North Branch of the Susquehanna. Rail Trail Council’s Executive Director Lynn Conrad was pleased with what she found alongside the river.

“We have been cleaning up the trail for years and years and years, but now it’s gated. Cars can’t get up there, so [there’s] less trash,” Conrad said.

While the team did find some metal scraps and a tire or two, Conrad said that what they found on Thursday pales in comparison to previous years’ hauls.

“Usually it was like tires and appliances…so it’s mostly small stuff [being found nowadays]. So, I’d say that we’re doing pretty good,” said Conrad.

Volunteers clean trash from the bank of the Susquehanna River at Ira Reynolds Park in Susquehanna.
1 of 2  — IMG-1887.jpg
Volunteers clean trash from the bank of the Susquehanna River at Ira Reynolds Park in Susquehanna.
Isabela Weiss / WVIA News / Report for America
Volunteers fix holes on the D&H Rail Trail.
2 of 2  — IMG-1884.jpg
Volunteers fix holes on the D&H Rail Trail.
Isabela Weiss / WVIA News / Report for America

DT Midstream’s Principal Environmental Engineer Mike Spangenberg talked about last year’s cleanup event where teams removed over 500 waterlogged and muddy tires from a dumping site. He stressed that having a large team of volunteers makes a world of difference.

“We can utilize all of our guys there in one spot and kind of really hit it hard, and clear a lot of tires and old junk,” said Spangenberg.

Thursday’s volunteers had several boats and canoes out on the river alongside ground teams working on the D&H Rail Trail.

Local
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is WVIA's Rural Government Reporter. She is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA.
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America