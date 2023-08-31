Volunteers enhance Lacawac Sanctuary as part of the United Way Day of Caring

The United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike recognizes the Nancy Jackson Memorial Day of Caring on August 31st. The annual tradition organizes groups of volunteers to work at local nonprofits for the day. Founded in 1994 by volunteer Nancy Jackson, was named for her after she passed in 2017.

Lacawac Sanctuary in Lake Ariel has several renovation projects underway, and employees from Mitsubishi Chemical in Scranton were there this year to help. They were sprucing up buildings on the property that were built in 1903.

Craig Lukatch is the president of Lacawac Sanctuary.

“So it’s a great concept because these businesses that are participating in the Day of Caring, those employees are giving to The United Way, and then that money goes back into the nonprofits like Lacawac, and we provide the direct services to the public," Lukatch said. "In our case, K to 12 students, providing them with scholarships to participate in our programs. ”

Programs at Lacawac promote getting outside and environmental education.