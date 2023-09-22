Local elementary center receives national honor

Schuylkill County now has its first Blue Ribbon School.

Students, staff and administrators at Schuylkill Haven Elementary Center found out Tuesday that they received the national honor.

“This is the first in our school history," said Principal Joseph Dellusso. "So that makes it extra exciting."

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award program is through the United States Department of Education. The program honors high-performing schools and those that are closing achievement gaps between students. A handful of both private and public schools in Northeastern and Central PA have received the honor since it began in 1983.

Pennsylvania nominates schools for the honor. Schuylkill Haven was one of 13 to receive the status across the state and among 353 both public and private schools around the country.

The students' fourth grade math scores on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) Tests have gone up by 30% over the past few years, said Delluso, adding it's one example of how the school is closing the achievement gap.

Delluso, who has been been principal since 2006, also pointed to the elementary center's Haven Heroes program. It’s the school’s positive behavior intervention and supports program (PBIS) and works to improve student behavior.

"Even before we go into the classroom, we make sure that our students realize that to be the best student you can be academically, you have to be a good person," Delluso said.

The school has a dedicated staff and teachers, he said. They adapt and they try to make sure every one of of 450 student in grades kindergarten to fourth grade succeeds.

"Blue Ribbon was a surprise for us in that we were nominated, but not for the fact that we were deserving of it," Delluso said.

Representatives from the school will attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in November. They’re also planning a celebration at the school.