Addressing isolation among older adults is a phone call away

At least once a week, Barbara Borik makes a particular phone call.

And at least once a week, her client, a woman named Sarah, has a chance to tell Borik about everything going on in her life- from healthcare struggles to how she misses going to church dinners.

“We do laugh over things,” Borik said. “It’s always a pleasant conversation, and I always look forward to the next one.”

Borik is part of the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike County’s Friendly Caller Program, a facet of the Older Adult Isolation project launched last July.

Mike Castellano, Older Adult Isolation manager, says the program connects volunteers with older adults in the program. They don’t need the level of knowledge as one of their navigators, who connect people in the program with services - they just need a little time to talk with their clients each week and check in with them.

“It’s been very successful,” he said. “I think the Friendly Caller program is going to be a great first line of defense for identifying isolation.”

The Older Adult Isolation Project started in collaboration with the Moses Taylor Foundation last year. When the program was in its pilot phase, Castellano said about 30 people were working with their navigators to get involved with the program.

Now, 70 older adults from the region are “actively engaging,” in the project through navigator calls or conversations with friendly callers, Castellano said.

“Navigators and friendly callers are engaging with folks weekly, ranging from a quick call to an in-depth conversation on how we can connect them,” he said.

Borik often talks with her client about her health issues and frustrations with health insurance. She’ll refer her to a navigator for anything in-depth, but Borik says giving her space to vent helps as well.

“I’m especially pleased to hear when she’s having a good day or has had a good week,” Borik said. “It's just a nice thing, you know, for the two of us and I can share anything.”

Castellano said the volunteer navigators have made more than 200 phone calls since the program started and worked with more than 65 older adults.

The United Way’s navigators take an initial assessment when an older adult is referred to the program to identify their needs. Then, they connect their clients to whatever resources that may benefit them, whether it’s help with health insurance, finding a community center in their area, or setting them up with a friendly caller.

Castellano said they have also used the project to identify gaps in services that older adults experience. Transportation has come up repeatedly, but mainly Castellano hears that older adults are losing connections to their communities.

“We’re not really sure whether it’s because they don’t know the services are available or if it’s…just that apprehension,” he said. “Because someone’s isolated…they’re maybe just scared to leave their house or go somewhere again or be that new kid in class.”

To soothe some of that apprehension, the United Way started hosting Senior Community Days - a chance for older adults to get to know their local senior community centers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Lackawanna County seniors can attend Senior Community Day at the Scranton Senior Community Center on Jackson Street and the Fallbrook Senior Community Center in Carbondale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“It’s like an older adult open house week,” Castellano said.

Representatives from both the Greater Scranton YMCA and Carbondale YMCA will be present to provide information on their older adult programs and services.

Borik says her calls with Sarah, who is actually two years younger than her, have helped her as well.

“It’s just a nice relationship, and it’s a little strange for me to have this kind of relationship with someone who I have never really met in person,” she said. “It’s ongoing, and it’s nice…Sarah and I are just humming along.”

