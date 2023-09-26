Clothing swap makes for a sustainable and social Sunday in Scranton

Under a pavilion at Nay Aug Park this weekend, fashion was on display and up for grabs.

“That’s a win!” Kenndra Ross said as she picked up a pair of white platform heels that were just her size.

She took them, not necessarily for free, but in exchange for her gently used clothing items. She learned about the event on social media.

“I just came across a clothing swap and I love clothes,” she said.

Hannah Radkiewicz does too. That’s why she put this clothing swap together.

“I’m really passionate about sharing resources in the community and connecting people,” the Clarks Summit native said.

1 of 2 — IMG_7515.jpeg @swapscranton / Instagram 2 of 2 — IMG_7514.jpeg @swapscranton / Instagram

Nivana Kuchwara was thrilled to see her clothes go to a good home.

“That way it doesn’t wind up in the dump, that’s the worst part,” she said. “So much stuff gets put into the landfill every day, this is amazing, I love this idea.”

People have been repurposing clothes for as long as they’ve been wearing them, and thrift stores have been around since before World War II. While hand-me-downs aren’t new, this social and sustainable activity in the Scranton area is.

Swappers accumulated bundles of clothes in their arms and tried things on in the mirror.

“Everybody’s complimenting each other,” Radkiewicz said. “I think everybody has a great time at the swap."

This is the third clothing swap she hosted in Scranton, with the help of volunteers from the Greenhouse Project and donations from Over the Moon boutique. The first two were at The Bog, a bar downtown, but Radkiewicz changed the location to expand the event and make it more inclusive.

Men’s, women’s and children’s clothes were donated - about 10,000 of them. Volunteers continued to put clothing out as the four-hour event carried on.

Vendors were there selling snacks, locally-made art, floral arrangements, and hand-made jewelry.

1 of 2 — IMG_7496.jpeg Hemlock Thrift sells vintage and hand-made jewelry. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_7497.jpeg Kelsey Rincavage sold hand-made jewelry at the clothing swap. Haley O'Brien / WVIA news

Kelsey Rincavage owns Hemlock Thrift, an online second hand store.

“I do a lot of markets and little events like this, but then most of my sales go online,” she said. “And it’s for people who are looking for something specific, or looking for something a little more sustainable than a big box store.”

Rincavage is also involved with the group Fat Babe NEPA, an inclusive community that hosts events including clothing swaps for plus size individuals.

Radkiewicz said she likes to host clothing swaps at the change of the seasons. Check @swapscranton on Instagram for updates.