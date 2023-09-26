100 WVIA Way
New NAACP branch hopes to continue advocacy

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
Brenda Johnson, NAACP Lackawanna Vice President, helps Jacquelyn Viola, 6, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Lackawanna County NAACP office. Chapter President Rick Cephas looks on alongside with dignitaries.
1 of 3  — NAACP002.jpg
State Rep. Kyle Donahue, left, presents a certificate to Brenda Johnson, vice president of NAACP Lackawanna, during the grand opening of the branch's new office.
2 of 3  — NAACP003.jpg
State Sen. Rosemary Brown, talks with twins Nyle and Norah, both 6, and their older brother Caleb Engerman, 9, at the grand opening of the Lackawanna County NAACP office. The children attended the event with their father, Jason Engerman.
3 of 3  — NAACP001.jpg
The NAACP Lackawanna branch was started to give people a voice and to advocate for them.

"And it's proving itself to be ... exactly what we wanted it to be," said President Rick Cephas. "We are getting people that are coming out, voicing concerns, needing assistance, and then we're able to link them up with ... the right agencies to get them the right assistance."

NAACP Lackawanna held a grand opening for its new office on Thursday. The new office is located in the Scranton Enterprise Center on Lackawanna Avenue.

The group was either meeting online or in different places, said Cephas.

"Now we actually have a place to call our own," he said.

To establish a branch, the founders needed 100 members. The Lackawanna County group had those numbers in six months, becoming a chapter in February 2021.

This is the second or third iteration of the organization in the county, said Cephas.

“There was a NAACP Scranton branch back in the early 30s," he said.

Every NAACP Branch hosts a Freedom Fund Banquet. The Lackawanna Chapter is hosting its inaugural event on Oct. 21. They’re looking for support, said Cephas.

"We want this to be the big, the biggest success and to push us in the right direction," he said.

The banquet will be held at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville.

For more details, visit NAACP Lackawanna on Facebook.

