Seeking wild women: State park program opens outdoor activities to diverse groups

Alexis Weber, an educator at Hickory Run State Park knows parks are meant for everyone - but she also realizes some groups can feel excluded from outdoor activities.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever tried going to like, a hunter’s (education) thing or… a fishing skills class, it tends to be guys,” Weber said. “Even if you are fully comfortable with yourself, you may not be comfortable in that kind of experience. It’s like, I’m the only person who looks like me in this room.”

Weber will lead Hickory Run State Park’s upcoming Women in the Wilds series for that reason - to allow women and non-binary people the chance to try outdoor hobbies that have traditionally been male-dominated or viewed as more masculine.

“In general, the thought behind Women in the Wilds is outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, archery, you tend to see a lot of specifically white men,” Weber said.

Weber was inspired by other Pennsylvania State Parks that have hosted Women in the Wilds programs. At Kings Gap State Park in Carlisle, the Women in the Wilds program takes place over a weekend in September and features multiple classes throughout each day.

At Hickory Run, Weber plans to host Women in the Wilds monthly, starting on Saturday, Nov. 11 with map reading and orienteering.

“A lot of state parks don’t have service for cell phones or GPS, so people tend to get lost … especially if they don’t know how to read a map,” she said. “This is a valuable skill…we thought it would fit really well into this time of year and for our series.”

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Alexis Weber at the start of the Nature Trail at Hickory Run State Park. Parts of the trail will be featured during the park's first Women in the Wilds session on map reading and orienteering.

Onnolee Jansen is the education supervisor at Kings Gap State Park and runs the Women in the Wilds weekends. She said they have sold out both times the park has hosted them, and this year they expanded the event to an overnight, two day program.

“Our first year we had 50 ladies attend,” Jansen said. “In our second year, some of those ladies led classes of their own.”

One of those women was Rachel Benion, a Carlisle resident. After attending a kayaking class at Women in the Wilds, she took up paddleboarding.

“Through talking to the trainer that was there…I decided to invest in a paddleboard,” she said. “It’s become a serious hobby for me. I go out every weekend.”

Benion never would have pursued paddleboarding without Women in the Wilds, and only felt comfortable trying out kayaking in that setting.

Rachael Benion / Submitted photo Rachael Benion paddleboarding at Pine Grove Furnace State Park. She picked up the hobby after attending Women in the Wilds.

Jansen said that is a common feeling among what she calls “wild women.”

“It can be difficult at times to … be vulnerable and want to put yourself out there to learn a new thing,” she said. “We’re trying to say, this is for you, please come join us.”

Weber said the map reading and orienteering session is already nearly full, but people can still sign up on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.

For Weber and Jansen, Women in the Wilds is one facet of a larger push to make outdoor activities feel more accessible for varying groups of people.

Weber often leads slower-paced walks on more even trails at Hickory Run for people with mobility issues. She gladly carries people’s more cumbersome items and stops to talk about plants on the trail’s edges to give people a break, all in the name of giving them a chance to enjoy the park “however suits them best.”

“Whether it’s a program specifically designed for women and non-binary folks in mind or if it’s a nice, slow walk on a very well maintained trail, parks are for everybody,” Weber said. “It’s time we try and push that a little bit harder and make sure everyone’s aware.”

