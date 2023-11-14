Nonprofit helps veterans and first responders overcome trauma

Local veterans and first responders are turning trauma into personal growth through a new nonprofit.

Eric Pimm and Richard Blaine, Jr. launched Heroes Hearthstone two years ago after learning about post-traumatic growth at a healing retreat for veterans and first responders. It teaches people to redirect trauma into positive action, said Pimm.

“We lack the training on how to apply those traumatic events we’ve faced to our lives in such a way that we can realize we’re not broken, like so often we’re told that we are. But that we can live more joy-filled and purpose-filled lives, not in spite of those events, but because of them,” said Pimm.

Pimm struggled with PTSD after his service in the U.S. Army. After being told for years by therapists he would never fully recover, Pimm decided to change how he lived with trauma.

“I didn’t have to settle for being less than what I once was,” said Pimm. “That as a veteran and a first responder, I had the skills and the training that was required to far surpass what I once was. That I could be a better father, a better husband, a better friend, a better coworker. Again, not in spite of all these things, but because I’ve experienced these things and because I have this training.”

Heroes Hearthstone teaches veterans and first responders to find strength in trauma by breaking down PTSD’s characteristics. They hand out charts for participants to follow and identify characteristics in themselves.

“We talk about hypervigilance and easy to anger – and we go down this list and everybody sits here and agrees like, ‘Yeah, those are things I’m facing.’ Well, then the next part of that chart we show training. Y’know, and we ask, is it possible that the reason we act this way is because we’ve been trained to be this way,” said Pimm. “We’re hypervigilant because we’ve been trained during our time that we have to pay attention to the most minute details, because if we don’t somebody can die.”

While Heroes Hearthstone makes a range of wellness practices available, Pimm said community events are their most important services.

“When somebody comes that’s looking for some help and they see this person lived a very similar life to [themselves]. They’ve experienced the things that I’ve experienced and this is what helped them. That’s where we look to be able to introduce a lot of these programs,” said Pimm.

They take a holistic approach to treating trauma. Pimm and co-founder Richard Blaine, Jr. lead veterans and first responders in meditation, journaling, and even kintsugi.

Marco Montalti/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto Example of kintsugi. Artists trained in kintsugi repair ceramics by painting metals into cracks.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by emphasizing its cracks.

“Instead of trying to hide the flaws, they use precious metals, gold and silver, to accentuate the cracks. And make this thing that was once broken – it now becomes stronger and more beautiful. So, it’s a very good metaphor for what we do and what we teach. And simple things like that can go a long, long way in beginning those difficult conversations,” said Pimm.

Heroes Hearthstone’s programs helped veteran Scott Wert face challenging conversations. He said their monthly Campfire and Coffee event gave him the community he lacked.

“We’ll talk about some wellness practice stuff. But then, we also just kinda get to hangout and drink coffee around a campfire and talk to each other about our experiences or just be with veterans,” said Wert. Which, y’know, once you leave the service, it’s…kind of hard to transition to the civilian side. You kind of need that camaraderie.”

Wert met Pimm outside of Heroes Hearthstone. Their sons play ice hockey together.

“We were both in Iraq. And we were probably both there around the same time, but we didn’t know each other there. But the fact that we know each other were there after the fact just helps us strengthen our bond. He’s probably one of the first people I started opening up to,” said Wert.

In Pimm’s experience, giving veterans and first responders the space to talk about PTSD saves lives. Before starting Heroes Hearthstone, Pimm worked with a corrections officer on post-traumatic growth for over a year. The two met up for breakfast one day – Pimm vividly remembers it.

“That day, he reached out to shake my hand. And handed me a .45 caliber bullet. And he told me that [it] was the bullet that was in the gun he was going to use to kill himself. That he didn’t need it anymore. That he knew his daughters were going to get to keep their dad. And that he was going to be there for his wife,” said Pimm.

Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America Volunteers and visitors raise money for Heroes Hearthstone at Back Mountain Brewing Company. The Ale House released a special edition beer for the occasion: Heroes Hearthstone Imperial Ale.

Heroes Hearthstone is currently raising money for a physical office. They hold meetings around the NEPA area. Volunteers are always welcome. Visit their website for more information.