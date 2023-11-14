Seniors provide an extra set of hands, eyes & heart in local classrooms

Grandma Gloria Edwards sat in a circle of 2-year-old children at the Building Blocks Learning Center in Dallas.

The classroom teacher was working on roll call. On Edward's lap were two children who needed some extra attention early in their school day.

"When you walk in the room in the morning and all the kids run up ‘grandma, grandma’ ... If you're in a bad mood, they change it right away," she said. "And I have so much love I'm gonna give it to these children."

1 of 2 — 11082023_WVIA_Grandma001.jpg Foster Grandma Gloria Edwards holds Isabella Toll and Taylor Bishop. Foster Grandparents provide extra attention if a child needs it at the Building Blocks Learning Center in Dallas. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 11082023_WVIA_Grandma006.jpg Foster Grandma Gloria Edwards reads to the two-year-olds at Building Blocks Learning Center. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Edwards, of Tunkhannock, is one of the many foster grandparents who work at schools in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. The program through Telespond Senior Services is for seniors over the age of 55. They’re an extra hand for teachers to provide more one-on-one learning time with students and offer a wide range of support.

The Building Blocks Learning Center is located in the Lehman-Jackson Elementary School.

The foster grandparents go through training and must pass background checks. While they’re in the classrooms they wear blue vests. The grandparents have to have a minimum of 20 hours of availability per week. They also receive a stipend.

Grandma Mary Ladish stretched her arms into a T alongside the students, getting some energy early to start the day.

"As soon as Grandma Mary sits anywhere there is at least four to five children following her and wanting her to read or they'll bring her books and she builds puzzles with them," said Jodi Burgit, managing director at Building Blocks.

Ladish, of Dallas, has been a presence in the three and four-year-old classroom at Building Blocks for the past eight years.

“I love these kids," she said. "And when one class leaves, I miss them. But I fall in love with the next class right away.”

Before joining the program, Ladish worked in child welfare for 22 years.

"When I retired, I was off for six months just doing things I wanted to do and enjoyed myself a lot, but I really miss being with kids," she said.

Ladish enjoys watching the students grow and develop.

"A lot of these children need individual attention," she said.

One of the students struggled to take stickers off a piece of paper. Ladish helped her and by the following week she was doing it on her own.

1 of 2 — 11082023_WVIA_Grandma003.jpg Foster Grandma Mary Ladish gives Apollo Ulitchney a little extra attention and direction. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 11082023_WVIA_Grandma004.jpg Foster Grandma Mary Ladish plays with children in the three and four-year-old room at Building Blocks Learning Center. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Building Blocks has 10 students to one teacher. The foster grandparents help students in smaller groups on speech issues or social skills.

The program benefits not just the grandparents but the students and the teachers. Having foster grandparents in the classroom adds diversity and a different dynamic, said Burgit.

“The Foster Grandparent Program is really a phenomenal program," she said. "It's extra set of hands, extra set of eyes, extra heart, in the classrooms.”

For more details, visit www.seniordayservices.org/foster-grandparent-program/