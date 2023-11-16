100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Cranksgiving' food drive in Scranton on Nov. 18

By WVIA News
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST

The Anthracite Bike Coalition is asking people to grab their bicycles for a food drive this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., the group will take off from Scranton's Groove Brewing (1401 Sanderson Avenue) for their annual Cranksgiving bike ride.

Riders will stop by several grocery stores to buy supplies for the NEPA Youth Shelter. The coalition says there’s a group ride and a scavenger hunt option to win prizes.

Live music, food, games and a special "Cranksgiving" beer will be available after the ride. For more details, go to abcnepa.org/cranksgiving.

Over 100 groups participate in Cranksgiving rides around the U.S. Find rides in other regions at cranksgiving.org/
News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News