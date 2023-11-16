'Cranksgiving' food drive in Scranton on Nov. 18

The Anthracite Bike Coalition is asking people to grab their bicycles for a food drive this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., the group will take off from Scranton's Groove Brewing (1401 Sanderson Avenue) for their annual Cranksgiving bike ride.

Riders will stop by several grocery stores to buy supplies for the NEPA Youth Shelter. The coalition says there’s a group ride and a scavenger hunt option to win prizes.

Live music, food, games and a special "Cranksgiving" beer will be available after the ride. For more details, go to abcnepa.org/cranksgiving .

Over 100 groups participate in Cranksgiving rides around the U.S. Find rides in other regions at cranksgiving.org/