Skate safety: WB Fire Department donates neck guards to youth hockey players

Firefighter and paramedic Joseph Salsavage feels a little bit better about his son playing hockey now that he has some extra protection for his neck.

“They’re a little bit safer on the ice,” he said.

Salsavage is president of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Athletic Association. They donated 55 neck guards to the youth hockey leagues based out of the Toyota Sportsplex in Wilkes-Barre on Friday - enough for every player who skates there.

The association within the fire department sponsors local sports teams through fundraisers. Salsavage said when they heard about an incident during a hockey game last month that killed former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins skater Adam Johnson, they got started using the funds and donations they had available to purchase the neck guards.

“Part of what we do as firefighters is prevention, not just responding to emergencies,” Salsavage said. “When we saw that in the news and realized how many kids actually play hockey in town…we thought it was a good idea to do a little prevention down there.”

Johnson was skating with England’s Elite Ice Hockey League last month when the blade of another player’s skate cut his neck. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Johnson’s former NHL team, mandated neck guards for its minor league teams after his death.

That mandate set off a run on neck guards throughout the hockey world. Athletic Association Secretary Matt Stephenson was glad they started buying the guards quickly, but they still had some struggles getting as many as they wanted to give away.

“They came from a multitude of different places,” Stephenson said. “The guy who received them said he got 10 different packages at his house from different places where they were piecing together our order.”

