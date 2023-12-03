Santa Claus came to town

For 25 years, Santa Claus has traded out his sleigh and reindeer for a steam locomotive and a conductor one day a year to spread Christmas cheer from Carbondale to Scranton.

"It rekindles the whole ethic of our region, is to bring people trackside, again, with a real live steam engine," said Dominic Keating, a former board president of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Association (LHVA).

The LHVA began the Santa Train in the late 90s. Keating has been involved since then. The number 26 locomotive that traveled down the original route of the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company through the valley on Saturday was the same train that took Santa through the community 25 years ago, said Keating.

He said the event has grown immensely over the more than two decades it has been held.

The Santa Train is a partnership between the LHVA, the Steamtown National Historic Site and many other community organizations.

Volunteer organizations cooked up hotdogs and gave out chips in Archbald.

"It's a huge collaboration of the entire community throughout the valley to make this event happen," said April Rogato, LHVA executive assistant.

In Carbondale, families with small children gathered near the Pioneer City’s train platform. Mayor-elect Michelle Bannon gave out train whistles. Musicians from Doug Smith and the Dixieland All Stars played jazzy Christmas tunes. Performers from the Brown Initiative danced to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” as Father Christmas and Mrs. Claus stepped off the train.

1 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train023.jpg The Amazing Franko performs a juggling act in Carbondale. The performer rode on the annual Santa Train.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train018.jpg Dancers from the Brown Initiative in Scranton welcome Santa to Archbald. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train002.jpg A member of Doug Smith and the Dixieland All Stars plays Christmas tunes before hopping on board the Santa Train. The band played at each stop.

AIMEE DILGER 4 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train021.jpg Doug Smith and the Dixieland All Stars perform holiday tunes in Carbondale. The band traveled with Santa Claus on the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Association's Santa Train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train019.jpg Santa gets a hug in Carbondale. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train017.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus talk with children in Archbald. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train003.jpg Santa greets children at the Carbondale Train Station as the area is flooded in steam from the locomotive. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train003a.jpg Everly McDonnell, 3, is held by her mom, Felicia, as the two meet with Santa. Everly was not sure what to think about the Jolly Elf. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 9 — 11022023_Santa Train004.jpg A boy holding his elf awaits the arrival of Santa by train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

"It brings people back to their roots ... the original Carbondale passenger station stood here," said Keating. "Kids from other parts of the country may say 'well, I never saw a steam engine before,' but ... since 1997 steam engines are a part of these kids makeup."

The Clauses greeted the families. The performers, Marines collecting gifts for the Corps Toys for Tots program and Steamtown staff hopped back on the train and headed to Archbald.

1 of 5 — 11022023_Santa Train024.jpg The Amazing Franko rides on the Santa Train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 11022023_Santa Train016.jpg Performers, train personnel, Santa and Mrs. Claus ride on a steam engine. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 11022023_Santa Train015.jpg Mrs. Claus boards the locomotive before a stop in Archbald on the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Association's annual Santa Train. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 11022023_Santa Train013.jpg Santa waves as Mrs. Claus takes a peek at the children awaiting their arrival in Archbald. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 11022023_Santa Train000.jpg An United States Marine looks out the window of the Santa Train. The Marines picked up toys for the Corps' Toys for Tots program at each stop. The windows of the car were painted by art students from the Lakeland School District. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The engine stopped along the way to pick up another Santa. He stays at each stop.

After hitting Jessup and Dickson City and greeting families along the way, Santa and the train make a final stop at the Steamtown National Historic site in downtown Scranton.

The LHVA is a regional authority that works to preserve the history of the region. It maintains the Heritage Trail.