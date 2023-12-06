Residents invited to display solidarity with Jewish community

Just before Thanksgiving this year as she watched news reports about the Israel-Hamas war, and rising antisemitism in the U.S., Elly Miller found herself reaching for a book she’d purchased years ago.

It was Janice Cohn’s 1995 children’s book, The Christmas Menorahs: How a Town Fought Hate. The book tells the true story of people in Billings, Montana who hung printed menorahs in their windows to show their support for the Jewish community after an antisemitic incident in their town.

Picking the book up again inspired her to recreate what the Billings residents did 30 years ago.

“I thought it’d be better to do something proactive than to wait for something to happen,” Miller said. “I went to see my rabbi…he bought into it right away.”

In the book, someone throws a rock through the window of a Jewish family’s home - the same window where they had displayed their menorah for Hanukkah. When the local newspaper finds out, they print a menorah in their pages and ask the community to hang the image in their windows to show their support, regardless of the holiday they are celebrating.

Miller, with the help of Rabbi Eric Mollo of Temple B’Nai B’rith in Kingston, printed 500 menorah posters with a description of the events in Billings, Montana.

“In the spirit of this inspiring example, supporters of the Jewish community and enemies of antisemitism are called upon once again to display a cutout of the Hanukkah menorah in their windows,” the poster reads. “This simple, yet profound gesture is a sign of love and solidarity.”

Miller said the Times Leader newspaper of Wilkes-Barre is also printing the image. Anyone who would like to print their own can find the image on Temple B’Nai B’rith’s Facebook page.

Miller hopes to see the menorah graphic in windows throughout the region as Hanukkah starts this week.

“It's really just a symbol, an act of goodwill, an act of loving kindness,” she said.

