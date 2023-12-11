Lackawanna Cut-off route is full steam ahead

A week after a major announcement about the future of rail travel in the region, elected officials from Northeast Pennsylvania celebrated next steps in restoring train service.

"The people of this region deserve this opportunity. This investment and it's long overdue," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Last week, Casey and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that plans to restore the Lackawanna Cut-off route between Scranton and New York City were included in the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor ID Program. On Monday, outside Cartwright's downtown Scranton office, federal, state and local officials, including mayors from around the region, discussed how the train service could benefit Northeast Pennsylvania.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something transformational for our economy and our quality of life," said Cartwright.

The Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority (PNRRA) and other transportation organizations will meet with the FRA to create a service development plan. The local project will be first in line for construction money.

"This Corridor ID designation is a critical step," said Casey. "But now we got to get the appropriations to complete the project.”

The line on Amtrak trains would include stops in the Poconos and New Jersey.

“This is not only a transportation project, this is an economic development project," said Larry Malski, president of PNRRA.

The regions where Amtrak has set up service over the last 50 years have become economic development corridors, he said.

“Industry follows, people follow ... things like tourism and recreation are tremendously boosted," Malski said.

In their own words:

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation

Mike Carroll, PA Secretary of Transportation Listen • 0:06

East Stroudsburg

Mayor Victor Brosusky’s first job after college – 20 years ago – was at the Pocono Mountain Chamber of Commerce. He remembers conversations about bringing rail service back to the region. Since he’s been elected, he’s often asked “how close to the train?”

Victor Brozusky, East Stroudsburg Mayor Listen • 0:27

Scranton

Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, Scranton Mayor Listen • 0:23

Wilkes-Barre

Mayor George Brown’s daughter battled colon cancer. Brown and his wife drove her back and forth to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Brown said some days the drive took five hours to New York and five hours home. His daughter is now cancer free.

George Brown, Wilkes-Barre Mayor Listen • 0:36

Hazleton

Jeff Cusat, Hazleton Mayor Listen • 0:08

Pittston

Michael Lombardo, Pittston Mayor Listen • 0:36

Stroudsburg