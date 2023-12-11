100 WVIA Way
Lackawanna Cut-off route is full steam ahead

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright holds up a model Amtrak train during a press conference.
Alexander Monelli / WVIA News
Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll joins elected officials during a press conference about restoring the Lackawanna Cut-off Route train between Scranton and New York City.
Kat Bolus / WVIA News

A week after a major announcement about the future of rail travel in the region, elected officials from Northeast Pennsylvania celebrated next steps in restoring train service.

"The people of this region deserve this opportunity. This investment and it's long overdue," said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Last week, Casey and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that plans to restore the Lackawanna Cut-off route between Scranton and New York City were included in the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor ID Program. On Monday, outside Cartwright's downtown Scranton office, federal, state and local officials, including mayors from around the region, discussed how the train service could benefit Northeast Pennsylvania.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something transformational for our economy and our quality of life," said Cartwright.

The Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority (PNRRA) and other transportation organizations will meet with the FRA to create a service development plan. The local project will be first in line for construction money.

"This Corridor ID designation is a critical step," said Casey. "But now we got to get the appropriations to complete the project.”

The line on Amtrak trains would include stops in the Poconos and New Jersey.

“This is not only a transportation project, this is an economic development project," said Larry Malski, president of PNRRA.

The regions where Amtrak has set up service over the last 50 years have become economic development corridors, he said.

“Industry follows, people follow ... things like tourism and recreation are tremendously boosted," Malski said.

Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
