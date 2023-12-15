Scranton Chamber secretary to retire after 58 years

Virginia 'Ginger' Goodrich devoted much of her life to scheduling, coordinating, and organizing plans for industrial and economic development as secretary at the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce since 1965.

She retires this month from her position as Executive Secretary to the President, after serving in secretarial and office manager positions for 58 years. In fact, she is nationally recognized as the longest-tenured employee at all Chambers in the Unites States.

“No one likes change, except a wet baby,” she joked when asked why she stayed so long. "But I enjoyed what I was doing. I had great people that I worked with, and for,” she said. “There was always something interesting going on, you got to meet a lot of people, you got to see a lot of things happening from the ground up, you got to really experience local history.”

WVIA News met Goodrich on one of her last days at work to learn about her experience as someone with a front row seat to the city's progress.

“The downtown was fairly bustling,” Goodrich said of Scranton in the 60’s. “We'd go out at lunch and we'd stop at Woolworth’s or at Kresge’s. Maybe go to Samter’s if you're looking for a dress or a coat for a special occasion. There was a lot of activity.”

The Dickson City native started the job at 19, earning $56 a week. She used a typewriter and spent a lot of time hand-sorting mail. She says she enjoyed bringing the internet into play and rose to the challenge to learn Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

1 of 4 — ginger14.jpeg From left to right: Willis Jones, former Greater Scranton Chamber President, Virginia Goodrich, and Mark Russell, who was guest entertainer at the Chamber's annual dinner three times. (1982) Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce 2 of 4 — ginger12.jpeg From left to right: Ted Kennedy, Jr., son of U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy Sr. (and later served as CT State Senator), Virginia Goodrich, and Margaret Kovacic, Executive Secretary at RCA. (1997) Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce 3 of 4 — ginger13.jpeg Mark Russell, comedian and political satirist, and Virginia Goodrich at a Chamber dinner in 1986. Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce 4 of 4 — ginger8.jpeg From left to right: Virginia Goodrich, "Tip" O'Neill, former Mass. Congressman and Speaker of the House of U.S. Representatives, and Rebecca Yantorn, Finance Assistant at the Chamber. (1989) Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce

When she started, manufacturing companies moving into Keystone Industrial Park were a big job producer. Major achievements over the years, she says, were the acquisition of Cigna, TMG Health Inc., and RCA, a color TV tube plant that operated in Scranton for 30 years.

“When RCA was announced, I remember that was a huge, huge deal,” she said. “But then conditions changed. NAFTA happened which allowed a lot of businesses to make a better profit if they did not manufacture in the United States. And so, unfortunately, some of those companies like RCA pulled up stakes and moved their manufacturing overseas.”

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1994 caused manufacturing to wane, and then came office development. Goodrich remembers when National Westminster Bank, which is now Bank of America, chose to open a new data center in Scranton rather than Tampa, Florida.

“As you can imagine, there was great rejoicing in the dead of winter, when it was announced that NAT West, National Westminster bank, had chosen Scranton over Tampa, Florida,” she said. “And the Tampa newspaper ran a headline that said, ‘Scranton gloats in its galoshes.’”

1 of 3 — 6M7A9264.jpg Ginger surrounded by her colleagues at a retirement celebration. Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce 2 of 3 — ginger5.jpeg Ginger and her colleagues at a Christmas party. Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce 3 of 3 — ginger2.jpeg Ginger celebrated two milestone anniversaries with the Chamber: 100 years and 150 years. Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce

Shopping malls gained popularity in the 90s and then online shopping changed things. Goodrich sees new life coming into the Scranton area business community.

“So we've had to concentrate, I think, more now on smaller enterprises,” she said, adding that the Chamber has two incubator buildings. “Both of those have a mixture of startup businesses, small businesses, that are nurtured through the Ignite program. And eventually, those companies grow to the point where then they graduate from that program, and become either an anchor tenant in one of those buildings, or move out on their own, get their own building or move to a different space that's more conducive to a larger enterprise. So I think the thing now is start those small businesses, support them as much as we can, and help them grow. And that's the future.”

As for Goodrich's future, she doesn't have plans.

"I'm tired of having to be organized, and I'm tired of scheduling and calendars," she said.