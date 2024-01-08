Snowfall fun in Wilkes-Barre: A Photo Essay
Valentine Flores, 10, and her sister-in-law, Elianny Hernandez, slide down the hill at Kirby Park.
AIMEE DILGER
Heather Cook, Royce Hariston, 4, Sierra Scott, 7, and Beryx Hariston, 12, build a snowman in Kirby Park Sunday afternoon.
AIMEE DILGER
Elianny Hernandez sleds down a hill in Kirby Park.
AIMEE DILGER
Dante Flores, 5, proudly sleds down the hill in Kirby Park by himself.
AIMEE DILGER
Chris Flores holds his son, Able, 1, as they sled down the hill in Kirby Park on Sunday.
AIMEE DILGER
A pair of people pass a snowman on their way to go sledding.
AIMEE DILGER
Two young boys head to the hill in Kirby Park to go sledding.
AIMEE DILGER
The Hariston and Cook families build a snowman.
AIMEE DILGER
Keyara Ceruti, 6, and Tyreek Ceruti, 2, help their family shovel Sunday morning.
AIMEE DILGER
Heavy snow begins to fall on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Saturday evening.
AIMEE DILGER
The first big winter storm of 2024 brought 4 inches to a foot of snow across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. That's according to the National Weather Service that reported nearly 5 inches of snow in Wilkes-Barre Saturday into Sunday. People wasted no time getting out to enjoy it, making snowmen and sledding at Kirby Park.