Lycoming College offering guaranteed admission to local students

Lycoming County high school students with a 3.0 grade point average can now be automatically accepted at Lycoming College in Williamsport.

“We thought it would be a great idea to offer it,” said Chip Hinton, associate vice president of enrollment management. “Especially to Lycoming County, right in our own backyard.”

Hinton said high school students have become hesitant about the college admissions process. With guaranteed admission, any qualifying senior at a Lycoming County high school can be accepted to the college’s upcoming class.

Once admitted, they’re also considered for the college’s available academic scholarships.

Lycoming is a private college, and tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year is listed as more than $46,000 dollars per year.

Executive Vice President Chip Edmonds hopes guaranteed admission will help Lycoming College stand out among Pennsylvania’s competitive college market of public and state-related institutions.

“We find that we do have the capacity to deliver a very high quality undergraduate education at really not a dramatically different cost from what many of our public peers provide,” Edmonds said. “That’s a very important message for us.”

Hinton said they are planning “instant decision days” with high schools around the county. Interested students can speak with their guidance counselors, or contact Hinton at admissions@lycoming.edu.

