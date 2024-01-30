100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Special Olympics honors Hazleton school for inclusivity

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:54 PM EST
Andrew Yuter celebrates during the unveiling of Hazleton Area High School's 2023 Special Olympics Unified Champion School banner.
1 of 6  — 01302024_unified004.jpg
Andrew Yuter celebrates during the unveiling of Hazleton Area High School's 2023 Special Olympics Unified Champion School banner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brothers Bryce and Tyler Wolfe speak about the importance of the Unified Sports Program at Hazleton Area.
2 of 6  — 01302024_unified013.jpg
Brothers Bryce and Tyler Wolfe speak about the importance of the Unified Sports Program at Hazleton Area.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Tricia Marnell, IEP coordinator of special education, left; and Angela Avillion, transition liaison for special education, are coaches for the Hazleton Area High School Unified Sports teams.
3 of 6  — 01302024_unified011.jpg
Tricia Marnell, IEP coordinator of special education, left; and Angela Avillion, transition liaison for special education, are coaches for the Hazleton Area High School Unified Sports teams.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Olivia Novitsky sings the "Star Spangled Banner" at the start of the unveiling of the Hazleton Area High School Special Olympics 2023 Unified Champion School banner.
4 of 6  — 01302024_unified009.jpg
Olivia Novitsky sings the "Star Spangled Banner" at the start of the unveiling of the Hazleton Area High School Special Olympics 2023 Unified Champion School banner.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Students who participate in the Unified Sports program at Hazleton Area High School clap for speakers at a program on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
5 of 6  — 01302024_unified005.jpg
Students who participate in the Unified Sports program at Hazleton Area High School clap for speakers at a program on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Atlin Mussenden, left, and Tyler Wolfe cheer during an assembly honoring the school's newest designation.
6 of 6  — 01302024_unified003.jpg
Atlin Mussenden, left, and Tyler Wolfe cheer during an assembly honoring the school's newest designation.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The Unified sports program at Hazleton Area High School helped teammate Christian Santana believe in himself and make new friends.

“When I'm cheering for my team, I feel like a king,” he said.

Inside the region’s largest high school, students choose to include.

The Special Olympics recognized Hazleton as a 2023 National Banner Unified Champion School on Tuesday, an honor given to only four schools in Pennsylvania this year and only 146 across the United States.

The school launched its Unified track and field and bocce teams two years ago, creating opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities to work together and form friendships. Leaders also created the Unified Cougar Club and planned schoolwide events focused on inclusivity.

Teacher Bree Tanner advises the club.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to watch these students make this club into something that has more than exceeded my expectations," she said. "I've seen them send each other text messages and video messages… to the students who can't read. I've seen them share the stage at homecoming, encourage a shy peer to take the dance floor at a formal event only to have the night of his life.”

A growing number of regional schools participate in the Special Olympics Unified programs, competing against each other with the opportunity to advance to the state level.

Assistant Superintendent Robert Mehalick first saw the program while working at the Carbondale Area and Crestwood school districts.

“The past two years, these students have forever changed our perceptions of what is possible when we see each other for what we can do, rather than what we can't do,” he said.

During Tuesday’s celebration and banner unveiling, the marching band and cheerleaders led the Unified teams through the hallways and local lawmakers delivered proclamations.

Unified athlete, Atlin Mussenden, a junior at Hazleton High School, walks in a school parade during a celebration of the school's designation as a Special Olympics 2023 National Banner Unified Champion School.
1 of 4  — 01302024_unified002.jpg
Unified athlete, Atlin Mussenden, a junior at Hazleton High School, walks in a school parade during a celebration of the school's designation as a Special Olympics 2023 National Banner Unified Champion School.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Hazleton Area High School held a parade and ceremony celebrating the school's status as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
2 of 4  — 01302024_unified001.jpg
Hazleton Area High School held a parade and ceremony celebrating the school's status as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School.
3 of 4  — 01302024_unified006.jpg
Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School.
4 of 4  — 01302024_unified007.jpg
Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Brothers Bryce and Tyler Wolf, both seniors, often struggled to find clubs or activities they could do together. Tyler has Down syndrome, and Bryce explained how the program changed their lives.

“Today with the creation of Hazleton unified sports programs, dozens of students just like my brother and I are able to compete together as equals, marking a truly revolutionary moment in Hazleton Area's history,” Bryce said. “This banner proudly displayed in our gymnasium will serve as a powerful symbol of Hazleton's commitment to inclusivity for all visiting fans and athletes to see.”
Tags
Local WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores, to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association. Hall received her degree in journalism from Ithaca College and resides in Clarks Summit with her family.
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News