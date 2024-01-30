Special Olympics honors Hazleton school for inclusivity

The Unified sports program at Hazleton Area High School helped teammate Christian Santana believe in himself and make new friends.

“When I'm cheering for my team, I feel like a king,” he said.

Inside the region’s largest high school, students choose to include.

The Special Olympics recognized Hazleton as a 2023 National Banner Unified Champion School on Tuesday, an honor given to only four schools in Pennsylvania this year and only 146 across the United States.

The school launched its Unified track and field and bocce teams two years ago, creating opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities to work together and form friendships. Leaders also created the Unified Cougar Club and planned schoolwide events focused on inclusivity.

Teacher Bree Tanner advises the club.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to watch these students make this club into something that has more than exceeded my expectations," she said. "I've seen them send each other text messages and video messages… to the students who can't read. I've seen them share the stage at homecoming, encourage a shy peer to take the dance floor at a formal event only to have the night of his life.”

A growing number of regional schools participate in the Special Olympics Unified programs, competing against each other with the opportunity to advance to the state level.

Assistant Superintendent Robert Mehalick first saw the program while working at the Carbondale Area and Crestwood school districts.

“The past two years, these students have forever changed our perceptions of what is possible when we see each other for what we can do, rather than what we can't do,” he said.

During Tuesday’s celebration and banner unveiling, the marching band and cheerleaders led the Unified teams through the hallways and local lawmakers delivered proclamations.

1 of 4 — 01302024_unified002.jpg Unified athlete, Atlin Mussenden, a junior at Hazleton High School, walks in a school parade during a celebration of the school's designation as a Special Olympics 2023 National Banner Unified Champion School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 01302024_unified001.jpg Hazleton Area High School held a parade and ceremony celebrating the school's status as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 01302024_unified006.jpg Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 01302024_unified007.jpg Cheerleaders, band members and athletes parade through Hazleton Area High School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Brothers Bryce and Tyler Wolf, both seniors, often struggled to find clubs or activities they could do together. Tyler has Down syndrome, and Bryce explained how the program changed their lives.

“Today with the creation of Hazleton unified sports programs, dozens of students just like my brother and I are able to compete together as equals, marking a truly revolutionary moment in Hazleton Area's history,” Bryce said. “This banner proudly displayed in our gymnasium will serve as a powerful symbol of Hazleton's commitment to inclusivity for all visiting fans and athletes to see.”