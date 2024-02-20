New mobile library coming to Lackawanna County

Lackawanna County's library on wheels brought services to community events, schools, and senior homes. The Bookmobile retired after about 20 years of service.

“One cannot live in Lackawanna County and not remember the Bookmobile," said Sandy Longo, executive director of the Lackawanna County Library System.

Lackawanna County and the library system purchased a new outreach vehicle to be custom-built for roughly $700,000.

Longo says they’re no longer calling it the Bookmobile, because that description only scratches the surface of what libraries offer today.

“It’s going to include opportunities for programming and events and gatherings, but still providing that mobile library experience, where they could go on to the mobile library and people can peruse the items that are there and check items out," she said. "It’s going to take on a whole new life.”

Longo estimates the new Mobile Library will hit the streets of Lackawanna County in the Spring of 2025.

