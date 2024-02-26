Monroe state House candidate removed from primary election ballot

A Monroe County Democratic state representative won’t face opposition after all in the upcoming primary election.

Anna Lopez planned to run against Representative Maureen Madden, but two Democratic voters challenged signatures on her nominating petitions.

Voters Jennifer Shukaitis and Marykathryn Best alleged Lopez didn’t have the required 300 signatures and many signatures she had were forged.

On Friday, lawyers for Lopez and the challengers agreed she didn’t have enough signatures.

A Commonwealth Court judge then removed her from the April 23 primary election ballot.

That means neither Madden nor the Republican candidate will have a primary opponent.

In November, Madden, a Coolbaugh Twp. resident, will face Republican golf pro Matthew Long of Pocono Twp. for the 115th House District seat.

She first won the office in 2016 and seeks her fifth two-year term. The salary for representatives this year is $106,422.33.

