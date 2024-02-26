100 WVIA Way
Monroe state House candidate removed from primary election ballot

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published February 26, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST
Vote Badges Background - Pile of Red White and Blue Political Campaign Buttons 3D Illustration
Fredex8/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Vote Badges Background - Pile of Red White and Blue Political Campaign Buttons 3D Illustration

A Monroe County Democratic state representative won’t face opposition after all in the upcoming primary election.

Anna Lopez planned to run against Representative Maureen Madden, but two Democratic voters challenged signatures on her nominating petitions.

Voters Jennifer Shukaitis and Marykathryn Best alleged Lopez didn’t have the required 300 signatures and many signatures she had were forged.

On Friday, lawyers for Lopez and the challengers agreed she didn’t have enough signatures.

A Commonwealth Court judge then removed her from the April 23 primary election ballot.

That means neither Madden nor the Republican candidate will have a primary opponent.

In November, Madden, a Coolbaugh Twp. resident, will face Republican golf pro Matthew Long of Pocono Twp. for the 115th House District seat.

She first won the office in 2016 and seeks her fifth two-year term. The salary for representatives this year is $106,422.33.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
