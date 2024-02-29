Republicans choose Jeffrey Olsommer as state 139th House District special election candidate

Republican Party committee members in Wayne and Pike counties have picked their candidate for a special election for a vacant state House seat.

The committee members chose Jeffrey Olsommer, a supervisor for Sterling Twp. in Wayne County, who also owns an insurance agency.

Olsommer said being chosen left him deeply humbled and grateful.

“I wouldn't make any promises, except I will, I will promise that I will do and move heaven and earth to do and serve the 139. That to the very best of my ability,” he said.

Olsommer said he thinks his government and business experience mattered. The committee members chose him over Milford staffing company owner Matthew Contreras.

“I think my ability to work with people and for people is a huge advantage that many people saw,” Olsommer said.

Olsommer will face Robin Skibber, the only candidate for the Democratic Party nomination. Democrats picked her about a week ago. She’s the retired head of Pike County’s Area Agency on Aging.

The special election is April 23. The winner will serve out the rest of former Rep. Joe Adams term through November 30.

The primary election is the same day. Republican voters will choose between Olsommer and Contreras to determine the party nominee for the election to the two-year term starting Dec. 1.

That winner will face Skibber in November.

Adams resigned Feb. 9 for personal reasons.



