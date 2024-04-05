100 WVIA Way
Hazleton student wins Poetry Out Loud, advances to nationals

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT
Sulette Lange will soon compete on a national stage, reciting poems she learned in English class. She says the excitement and fear of speaking in front of an audience motivated her to give Poetry Out Loud a shot.

“I overcame a fear,” she said. “I think public speaking is a life skill… I feel like starting at a young age is best because then you’re used to it.”

Poetry Out Loud is a national program that promotes poetry and the arts in education.

It starts on a local level - Lange was the winner out of 195 students in the program at the Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy.

Contestants select poems from a database and spend time memorizing and perfecting their routine before performing in front of a live audience, a panel of judges and, in some cases, TV cameras.

WVIA-TV hosted the regional competition, in which the winners from seven schools performed three poems of their choice. Lange won the regional and state competitions and will compete at the 2024 Poetry Out Loud National Finals April 30 through May 2.

2024 Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition

Arts in Education NEPA works with the Pa. Council on the Arts to implement Poetry Out Loud at school districts in the region and coordinate the regional competition.

Liz Faist is the Assistant Director of Arts in Education NEPA.

“They find a way to take the words and make them their own through their recitation,” Faist said.

“Poetry can be viewed in so many different ways,” Lange said. “When I started working with [my teacher], she really did open my eyes and show me different perspectives and ways a poem can be viewed. And when she would tell me, I would see it.”

The performers were evaluated by their physical presence, voice and articulation, interpretation, evidence and understanding, overall performance and accuracy.

Catherine Richmond-Cullen is the Director of Arts in Education and has been managing the project since it started in 2005.

"They develop communication skills. They develop theatrical skills in their enactment of the poem," she said. "I think interpersonal skills are developed by the fact that they meet new friends and they engage with one another as they're waiting off stage.”

Left to right: Leah Pfeiffer, Riverside High School, Dominic Huffman, Maria Kaupas Academy, Benjamin Mulvey, Holy Cross High School, Sulette Lange, Hazleton Area Arts & Humanities Academy, Lalina VanGorden, Wallenpaupack Area High School, Ryan Repecki, Mid Valley High School, Caylee Herseim, MMI Preparatory School.
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley joined the WVIA news team in 2023 as a reporter and host. She grew up in Scranton and studied Broadcast Journalism at Marywood University. Haley has experience reporting in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. She enjoys reporting on Pennsylvania history and culture, and video storytelling.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
