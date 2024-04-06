100 WVIA Way
Trout find homes in Wayne County ahead of first day of trout season

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published April 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
The east branch of Dyberry Creek in Lebanon Twp. was stocked with trout ahead of opening day on Saturday, April 6.
The east branch of Dyberry Creek in Lebanon Twp. was stocked with trout ahead of opening day on Saturday, April 6.

A procession of cars followed a white fish and boat commission truck down windy roads in Wayne County.

Trout swimming in tanks were netted into white buckets alongside those roads.

Anxious anglers trudged down to the shores of the east branch of Dyberry Creek in Lebanon Twp. They dumped brown, rainbow and golden trout into the water.

“We stocked 3.2 million trout in about 700 streams and creeks and hundreds of lakes," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of Pennsylvania’s Fish and Boat Commission. "And with this weather it's just sort of throw a little bit of a monkey wrench in this thing."

A custom Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission truck traveled from a Centre County fish hatchery to Wayne County to stock trout in Dyberry Creek.
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission employees net trout into buckets.
Buckets of trout are loaded onto the back of a truck to be transferred to an upper section of the east branch of Dyberry Creek in Lebanon Twp.
Trout are dumped into Dyberry Creek in Wayne County. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Waterways Conservation Officers warned those helping stock trout on Friday, April 5, not to dip the buckets in the water. They could become contaminated.
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Waterways Conservation Officer Bryan C. Bendock stocks trout in the east branch of Dyberry Creek.
Anglers often come out around the state to help the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stock waterways with trout ahead of opening day.
Schaeffer visited the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery ahead of the trout stocking.

“You will get these questions, I've been getting them, 'are they all going to get washed downstream?' The answer's no," he said. "When these sorts of weather events happen, the fish are naturally adapted.”

The fish will snuggle in next to a bank or find an area behind rocks to hand out in, he said. Only three trout stockings had to be postponed because of weather.

Anglers can begin fishing at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Regular trout season lasts through Labor Day.

For more details, visit https://www.media.pa.gov/pages/fish-and-boat-commission-details.aspx?newsid=576
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
