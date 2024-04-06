Trout find homes in Wayne County ahead of first day of trout season
A procession of cars followed a white fish and boat commission truck down windy roads in Wayne County.
Trout swimming in tanks were netted into white buckets alongside those roads.
Anxious anglers trudged down to the shores of the east branch of Dyberry Creek in Lebanon Twp. They dumped brown, rainbow and golden trout into the water.
“We stocked 3.2 million trout in about 700 streams and creeks and hundreds of lakes," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of Pennsylvania’s Fish and Boat Commission. "And with this weather it's just sort of throw a little bit of a monkey wrench in this thing."
Schaeffer visited the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery ahead of the trout stocking.
“You will get these questions, I've been getting them, 'are they all going to get washed downstream?' The answer's no," he said. "When these sorts of weather events happen, the fish are naturally adapted.”
The fish will snuggle in next to a bank or find an area behind rocks to hand out in, he said. Only three trout stockings had to be postponed because of weather.
Anglers can begin fishing at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Regular trout season lasts through Labor Day.
For more details, visit https://www.media.pa.gov/pages/fish-and-boat-commission-details.aspx?newsid=576