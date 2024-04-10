One man dead in Scranton shooting, suspects arrested

Scranton police remain this morning in the city neighborhood where a man was shot to death Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting followed a fight among about 20 people at Weston Field in the city’s Providence neighborhood. Weston Field is a city park and recreation complex.

KAT BOLUS / WVIA NEWS The playground at Weston Field in Scranton where a fight broke out Tuesday evening and led to a shooting that killed a man nearby

As police arrived, the combatants scattered and officers began searching. About four minutes later, officers heard gunfire near Ravine Street and Providence Road. Officers found the man shot and potential suspects fleeing.

Police detained several people there and found others at 1018 N. Main Ave.

This is North Main Avenue home where Scranton police found suspects in a shooting death Tuesday evening

At first, they refused to leave the home, but about 1 a.m. Wednesday, tactical units arrested “all suspects,” police said in a news released posted on Facebook.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland confirmed the man died about 8:30 p.m. at Geisinger Community Medical Center, but did not have his identity. An autopsy will be conducted later today.

Several city police cars remained on the scene this morning at Weston Field.

Jerry Poepperling owns Corner News and Check Cashing and the coin-opearted laundry next door on Providence Avenue. The business is directly across the street from Weston Field.

Poepperling was closing up just before 8 p.m. A few customers in the shop earlier ran back in.

"And saying, you know, they're shooting, they're shooting. And so they were ushering the children that they had with them. And there were some other kids that were either coming from the park or in the parking lot here. And we ushered everybody into the store and locked the door," Poepperling said.

He said his first thought was to make sure everyone was safe.

"There were tons of kids in the park. And then there were tons of kids in and out of the store even that late."

He said the cops arrived almost immediately.

"So we got an idea of what was happening almost immediately."

Poepperling believes the fight started on the basketball court.

"And it was sort of somebody left and was on foot and the other people chased them. So I was assuming it was like teenagers, that kind of thing, and that's not new," Poepperling said.

Check back for updates.

