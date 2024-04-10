100 WVIA Way
One man dead in Scranton shooting, suspects arrested

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News,
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
At the home on the left, police arrested suspects in the shooting death of a man near Weston Field. The suspects refused to come out for hours, but were arrested about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Scranton police remain this morning in the city neighborhood where a man was shot to death Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting followed a fight among about 20 people at Weston Field in the city’s Providence neighborhood. Weston Field is a city park and recreation complex.

As police arrived, the combatants scattered and officers began searching. About four minutes later, officers heard gunfire near Ravine Street and Providence Road. Officers found the man shot and potential suspects fleeing.

Police detained several people there and found others at 1018 N. Main Ave.

This is North Main Avenue home where Scranton police found suspects in a shooting death Tuesday evening
At first, they refused to leave the home, but about 1 a.m. Wednesday, tactical units arrested “all suspects,” police said in a news released posted on Facebook.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland confirmed the man died about 8:30 p.m. at Geisinger Community Medical Center, but did not have his identity. An autopsy will be conducted later today.

Several city police cars remained on the scene this morning at Weston Field.

Jerry Poepperling owns Corner News and Check Cashing and the coin-opearted laundry next door on Providence Avenue. The business is directly across the street from Weston Field.

Poepperling was closing up just before 8 p.m. A few customers in the shop earlier ran back in.

"And saying, you know, they're shooting, they're shooting. And so they were ushering the children that they had with them. And there were some other kids that were either coming from the park or in the parking lot here. And we ushered everybody into the store and locked the door," Poepperling said.

He said his first thought was to make sure everyone was safe.

"There were tons of kids in the park. And then there were tons of kids in and out of the store even that late."

He said the cops arrived almost immediately.

"So we got an idea of what was happening almost immediately."

Poepperling believes the fight started on the basketball court.

"And it was sort of somebody left and was on foot and the other people chased them. So I was assuming it was like teenagers, that kind of thing, and that's not new," Poepperling said.

Check back for updates.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
