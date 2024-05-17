UPDATE: State House incumbent will appeal Luzerne County election ruling

State Representative Mike Cabell will appeal a decision against counting 22 write-in and two provisional ballots in his razor-thin primary race against Jamie Walsh.

“Our democracy depends on the accuracy and integrity of our elections,” Cabell said in a statement. “It is imperative that every legal vote is counted and that no voter is disenfranchised. As such, we are taking every legal opportunity to ensure that the voices of our constituents are heard and respected.”

Cabell trails Republican challenger Walsh by just three votes in the primary for the 117th House District. He announced Friday he will appeal the decision made Wednesday by the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

That decision also allows 13 provisional ballots to be counted.

In the statement, Cabell's campaign cited issues with a change made to a registered voter's address.

Though the 117th district race remains unsettled, officials certified the rest of the primary election votes on Thursday.

