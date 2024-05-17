100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2024 WVIA
UPDATE: State House incumbent will appeal Luzerne County election ruling

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
State Rep. Mike Cabell, left, and challenger Jamie Walsh
State Rep. Mike Cabell, left, and challenger Jamie Walsh

State Representative Mike Cabell will appeal a decision against counting 22 write-in and two provisional ballots in his razor-thin primary race against Jamie Walsh.

“Our democracy depends on the accuracy and integrity of our elections,” Cabell said in a statement. “It is imperative that every legal vote is counted and that no voter is disenfranchised. As such, we are taking every legal opportunity to ensure that the voices of our constituents are heard and respected.”

Cabell trails Republican challenger Walsh by just three votes in the primary for the 117th House District. He announced Friday he will appeal the decision made Wednesday by the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

That decision also allows 13 provisional ballots to be counted.

In the statement, Cabell's campaign cited issues with a change made to a registered voter's address.

Though the 117th district race remains unsettled, officials certified the rest of the primary election votes on Thursday.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
