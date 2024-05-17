100 WVIA Way
Keystone College says deal to keep school open nearing

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT
Keystone College entered into a “membership interest transfer agreement” with the Washington Institute for Education and Research.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Keystone College entered into a “membership interest transfer agreement” with the Washington Institute for Education and Research.

Keystone College and an unnamed partner have reached “the final stages” of negotiations on an agreement to ensure the school stays open, the college announced Friday.

“While details of the agreement are not yet public, the day-to-day operations of the College and its academic mission will remain essentially unchanged,” a statement from the college said. “Both parties felt that discussions had crossed a critical point which would allow the college to announce that an agreement is imminent.”

Long financially troubled, Keystone, which straddles the border of Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, is under pressure from an accrediting agency to show it remains financially viable.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has ordered the school to prepare for closing and show why the commission should keep accrediting the school.

School officials have publicly talked about negotiations with an unnamed “investment partner,” but this is the first time a Keystone progress report clearly expressed confidence the school can remain open.

Check back for updates.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
