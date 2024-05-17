Keystone College says deal to keep school open nearing

Keystone College and an unnamed partner have reached “the final stages” of negotiations on an agreement to ensure the school stays open, the college announced Friday.

“While details of the agreement are not yet public, the day-to-day operations of the College and its academic mission will remain essentially unchanged,” a statement from the college said. “Both parties felt that discussions had crossed a critical point which would allow the college to announce that an agreement is imminent.”

Long financially troubled, Keystone, which straddles the border of Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, is under pressure from an accrediting agency to show it remains financially viable.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has ordered the school to prepare for closing and show why the commission should keep accrediting the school.

School officials have publicly talked about negotiations with an unnamed “investment partner,” but this is the first time a Keystone progress report clearly expressed confidence the school can remain open.

