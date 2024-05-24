Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport passenger departures surge for third month in a row

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport had another huge jump in passenger departures last month.

Departures increased by more than 20% compared to April of last year, the third month in a row that’s happened. Airport executive director Carl Beardsley Jr. highlighted the news at a board meeting Thursday.

“We have some good news here for everyone,” Beardsley said.

Two factors contributed to the increase. Breeze Airways inaugurated Wednesday and Saturday trips to Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 30.

American Airlines departures jumped more than 20% in March and almost 30% in April.

Things could get even better later in the year.

Breeze added Thursday and Sunday flights to Orlando this week. The airline also plans to start two weekly flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 20 and two more a week to Fort Myers, Florida, on Oct. 3.

“We've had a lot of good news from Breeze,” Beardsley said.

United Airlines plans to begin flying twice a week to Washington, D.C., on June 27, though it will end flights to Newark, New Jersey, the day before.

American also announced plans to bus travelers to flights from Philadelphia’s airport and that will count as local departures.

The airline still remains well below its record departure levels from before the pandemic.