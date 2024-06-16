PHOTO FOCUS: Black Scranton Project's Juneteenth Jubilee

The Black Scranton Project held its fifth Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party at the organization's Center for Arts and Culture in Scranton on Saturday, June 15.
Glynis Johns, founder & CEO of the project, opened the celebration around noon. Social justice organizations, education institutions and businesses joined the jubilee. Rock on Radio 99.5's DJ Killa Kwest spun tunes. Poets from Beyond Ur Expectations' Rhythm & Rhymes Poetry Nights spoke and local musicians performed while people of all ages roller skated.
1 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth001
Wichla Jules styles 16-year-old Devon Martinborough's hair during the Black Scranton Juneteenth Jubilee on June 15.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth003
Katherine Ermeus sings "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" at Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth004
Ashia Roberts watches the roller skaters at Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth006
Gabrielle Mitchell shares a laugh with friends while wearing new earring she purchased for the Juneteenth Jubilee in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth007
Realz by Nature prepares waist beads for sale during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth008
Gavin, 10, and Declan Bellfield, 7, with Matthew Mercado, 10, make African-themed bracelets at the Everhart Museum's stand during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth009
Kimberly Vasquez from Verstylez Beauty Bar adds pink hair to Elaina Lee, 7, braids.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth010
Saniyah, 1, enjoys an ice cream during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth016
Seniyah, 1, and Nevaeh, 3, dance with their father during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth015
People sign up to roller skate during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth005
Lerycs Cooley, 4, holds on to his mother, Tierney Clark, as her daughter puts on skates.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth011
A large roller skating rink placed in the parking lot was a hit at Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth013
One-year-old Aubrey Parker dances and and tries to catch bubbles at the Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
14 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth017
A row of vendors is set up during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee on June 15.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
15 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth018
India Vasquez takes photos of her friends skating.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
16 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth019
DJ Killa Kwest and DJ Front play music during Black Scranton's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
17 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth021
Josh Hawkins, 10, teaches Vinny Grego, 8, how to tie-dye.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
18 of 18 — 06152024_Juneteenth022
Glynis Johns, founder & CEO of the Black Scranton Project, holds artist Tess Armstrong's baby, Dorothy, 1, while looking at the art for sale during the organizations' Juneteenth Jubilee. Cydni Bennett looks on.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. However, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas — the westernmost Confederate state at the time — with news that all the enslaved Black people in the state were free. The day became known as Juneteenth and its now officially a federal holiday.