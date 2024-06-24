Photo focus: Wilkes-Barre PrideFest 2024
With a rainbow-filled parade of around 1,000 participants, a festival with hundreds of vendors, drag performances and a vow renewal ceremony on the main stage, Wilkes-Barre celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride month on Sunday.
The Rainbow Alliance hosted PrideFest on Public Square for the third year running. Local drag performer Trixy Valentine led the parade as grand marshal, and Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori officiated a vow renewal for a group of couples from the bandshell stage.
Organizers say the event has become one of the largest Wilkes-Barre holds on Public Square annually, with around 4,000 people attending in 2023.
Justice King performs at the NEPA PrideFest before the commitment ceremonies and vow renewals.
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony with officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori. Prashker-Thomas was awarded Ally of the Year at PrideFest.
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony at PrideFest. Officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori led the ceremony. She was earlier awarded Ally of the Year.
Delaney O'Brennan rides in the parade in Wilkes-Barre. She was named Ms. NEPA Pride Fest Royale 2024.
Drag artist Eileen O'Brennan signs autographs for fans Kayaruh Ramos,11, and sisters Penelope, 10, and Sophia Seward, 11.
Estella Sweet and friends ride down Main Street in a cadillac.
Decked out in rainbow wings, Rita Delgado watches the Pride Parade.
Fourteen-month-old Rosie Marinelli wore a rainbow of colors at her second Pride in Wilkes-Barre.
Trixy Valentine welcomes attendees to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. Valentine was the grand marshal of this year's Pride Parade.
Autumn Bonavita cools herself with a fan while watching the drag show.
Rainbows were on umbrellas, hats, shirts, glasses and flags worn throughout the parade route.
The Polska Bandski performed in the parade.
A positive mood was found along the parade route as people cheered and snapped photos of the participants.
Attendees watch the drag show on the square.
Trixy Valentine was the grand marshal of the 2024 parade and led the way with a sword and shield.
A marcher holds a pride flag high in the air.
