Photo focus: Wilkes-Barre PrideFest 2024

By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Estella Sweet and friends ride down Main Street in a cadillac.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Estella Sweet and friends ride down Main Street in a Cadillac.

With a rainbow-filled parade of around 1,000 participants, a festival with hundreds of vendors, drag performances and a vow renewal ceremony on the main stage, Wilkes-Barre celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride month on Sunday.

The Rainbow Alliance hosted PrideFest on Public Square for the third year running. Local drag performer Trixy Valentine led the parade as grand marshal, and Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori officiated a vow renewal for a group of couples from the bandshell stage.

Organizers say the event has become one of the largest Wilkes-Barre holds on Public Square annually, with around 4,000 people attending in 2023.

Justice King performs at the NEPA PrideFest before the commitment ceremonies and vow renewals.
1 of 16  — 06232024_Pride008
Justice King performs at the NEPA PrideFest before the commitment ceremonies and vow renewals.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony with officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori. Prashker-Thomas was awarded Ally of the Year at PrideFest.
2 of 16  — 06232024_Pride011
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony with officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori. Prashker-Thomas was awarded Ally of the Year at PrideFest.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony at PrideFest. Officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori led the ceremony. She was earlier awarded Ally of the Year.
3 of 16  — 06232024_Pride010
Couples participated in a vow renewal and commitment ceremony at PrideFest. Officiant Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori led the ceremony. She was earlier awarded Ally of the Year.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Delaney O'Brennan rides in the parade in Wilkes-Barre. She was named Ms. NEPA Pride Fest Royale 2024.
4 of 16  — 06232024_Pride001
Delaney O'Brennan rides in the parade in Wilkes-Barre. She was named Ms. NEPA Pride Fest Royale 2024.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Drag artist Eileen o'Brennan signs autographs for fans Kayaruh Ramos,11, and sisters Penelope, 10, and Sophia Seward, 11.
5 of 16  — 06232024_Pride002
Drag artist Eileen O'Brennan signs autographs for fans Kayaruh Ramos,11, and sisters Penelope, 10, and Sophia Seward, 11.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Estella Sweet and friends ride down Main Street in a cadillac.
6 of 16  — 06232024_Pride004
Estella Sweet and friends ride down Main Street in a cadillac.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Decked out in rainbow wings, Rita Delgado watches the Pride Parade.
7 of 16  — 06232024_Pride005
Decked out in rainbow wings, Rita Delgado watches the Pride Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Fourteen-month-old Rosie Marinelli wore a rainbow of colors at her second Pride in Wilkes-Barre.
8 of 16  — 06232024_Pride006
Fourteen-month-old Rosie Marinelli wore a rainbow of colors at her second Pride in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Trixy Valentine welcomes attendees to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. Valentine was the grand marshal of this year's Pride Parade.
9 of 16  — 06232024_Pride007
Trixy Valentine welcomes attendees to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square. Valentine was the grand marshal of this year's Pride Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Autumn Bonavita cools herself with a fan while watching the drag show.
10 of 16  — 06232024_Pride009
Autumn Bonavita cools herself with a fan while watching the drag show.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Rainbows were on umbrellas, hats, shirts, glasses and flags worn throughout the parade route.
11 of 16  — 06232024_Pride012
Rainbows were on umbrellas, hats, shirts, glasses and flags worn throughout the parade route.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Polska Bandski performed in the parade.
12 of 16  — 06232024_Pride014
The Polska Bandski performed in the parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A positive mood was set along to parade route as people cheered and snapped photos of the participants.
13 of 16  — 06232024_Pride014
A positive mood was found along the parade route as people cheered and snapped photos of the participants.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Attendees watch the drag show on the square.
14 of 16  — 06232024_Pride016
Attendees watch the drag show on the square.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Trixy Valentine was the grand marshal of the 2024 parade and led the way with a sword and shield.
15 of 16  — 06232024_Pride017
Trixy Valentine was the grand marshal of the 2024 parade and led the way with a sword and shield.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A marcher holds a pride flag high in the air.
16 of 16  — 06232024_Pride018
A marcher holds a pride flag high in the air.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

