Photo focus: Wilkes-Barre PrideFest 2024

With a rainbow-filled parade of around 1,000 participants, a festival with hundreds of vendors, drag performances and a vow renewal ceremony on the main stage, Wilkes-Barre celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride month on Sunday.

The Rainbow Alliance hosted PrideFest on Public Square for the third year running. Local drag performer Trixy Valentine led the parade as grand marshal, and Lori Prashker-Thomas of Ceremonies by Lori officiated a vow renewal for a group of couples from the bandshell stage.

Organizers say the event has become one of the largest Wilkes-Barre holds on Public Square annually, with around 4,000 people attending in 2023.