Iconic car race rolls through downtown Lewisburg on the way to finish line

The Hemmings Motor News Great Race gets classic and antique cars out of garages and museums and back on the road.

“These are pieces of art. This is the Mona Lisa on wheels," said Jeff Stumb. He's race director who has roots in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of spectators lined downtown Lewisburg Wednesday to watch as the annual car race hit its halfway mark. The Great Race started in 1983. Drivers from around the world spend nine days on the road. The course changes yearly. Over 100 cars started this year in Kentucky. The race ends in Maine on Saturday with slightly fewer cars.

1 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race019 Spectators lined 6th Street in Lewisburg to watch cars in the Great Race arrive. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race018 Volunteers with the Great Race check in teams and record their times during the Lewisburg stop of the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race017 Most of the cars participating in the Great Race were built before World War II. They stopped in Lewisburg on Wednesday, June 26. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race016.jpg Hundreds of spectators line the streets of Lewisburg to watch antique and vintage cars make their way through town during a stop on the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race015 Classic cars from the early 1900s to the 1960s stopped outside Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg during the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race014 A vintage car drives through Lewisburg during the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race013.jpg Classic cars arrive in Lewisburg during the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 8 — 06262024_Great Race010 Bob Virgadamo and his grandson, Christopher, watch as the classic cars arrive in Lewisburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

"It’s not a speed race, it's a time, speed, distance rally," said Stumb.

The winner does it the most methodically. Some have special clocks and a speedometer mounted to their dashboards.

“At different signs, they have to change speeds, they have to stop at stop signs for a certain amount of time … we have secret checkpoints," he said.

They mostly avoid highways and drive on the country’s scenic and rural roads.

“These are backroads that generally don't even have names,” said Stumb, whose family is from the Tafton area. “What you can do in your car in three hours, it'll take us 10 hours to do."

About half of the cars were built before World War II. The oldest is a banana-colored 1912 Haynes. It’s a two-seater with no roof.

"We have a lot of what I consider to be newer cars from the 60s," he said.

1 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race002 Erin Kaplan is among the first to arrive in Lewisburg for a stop during the Great Race. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race003 Driver Brad Phillips and Dan Stahl drive in a 1916 Hudson. They were are among the first to arrive in Lewisburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race004 Brad Phillips talks to spectators in Lewisburg beside his 1916 Hudson. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race006 Each team in the Great Race has a navigator who prepares directions and figures out timing. Dan Stahl keeps his notes easily within reach. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race007 Michael Fiori of Maine places aluminum foil over some of the pipes in his car before taking a break in Lewisburg during the Great Race. He handed out small toy lobsters to spectators. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race008 T.K. Foulke explains the clock in his 1953 Cadillac Coupe de Ville during a stop in Lewisburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 06262024_Great Race009 The first car to arrive in Lewisburg is the first to head back out on the road for the day's final stop in Binghamton, New York. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Erin Kaplin and her husband are competing in a 1966 cream-colored Ford Mustang.

It has an inline six-cylinder engine, instead of the iconic and powerful V8, typical in Mustangs.

"For this event, we have to do slow speeds, like 12 miles an hour. And so it's easier to hold 12 with a straight six than a V8," she said.

One of their friends tore an ad for the race out of the Hemmings Motor News.

"We said we need to ... check this thing out," she said.

Now they've been competing for 10 years.

The people they meet is one of the reasons they come back every year.

"And just to see this beautiful country of ours," she said.

T.K. Foulke is from the Doylestown area. He drove his dad’s 1953 baby blue Cadillac Coupe de Ville. It was his first Great Race. Foulke says it’s intense.

"It's not a get there as fast as you can type deal," he said.

The cars spent two hours in Lewisburg before heading to Binghamton, New York, overnight. After Binghamton they were headed to Montgomery, New York, then Rhode Island. The race wraps up Saturday in Gardiner, Maine.