'Hate has no power here:' Peace Camp promotes understanding in Wilkes-Barre

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
Chanse Laurency, 10, makes a poster against hate at Peace Camp in Wilkes-Barre.
Chanse Laurency drew a heart with stars and stripes inside. The 10-year-old wrote the words “hate has no home here” above his drawing.

“It shows hate only causes more hatred and peace causes more peace,” he said.

At Peace Camp in Wilkes-Barre this week, 45 children, including Chanse, baked cookies, practiced meditation and learned about resolving conflicts.

Susan Doty with her grandaughters Phoebe and Gwen tell a story to the youngest campers about kindness.
The Peace and Justice Center started Peace Camps more than 30 years ago. The camp, held at the Gather Community Space at First Presbyterian Church, has become so popular that some families had to be turned away this year.

While children still participate in typical summer camp activities including swimming and games, other activities, speakers and discussions bring a unique perspective.

During Peace Camp, children learn about solving problems by coming together and having conversations and finding a middle ground, explained Noreen O’Connor, steering committee coordinator for the Peace and Justice Center.

“I think that it just teaches the students that there's other ways to think in the world,” she said. “And if they can become those kind of problem solvers, I think they're going to go out in the world and do great things.”

Other activities include yoga, art, learning about different religions and traditions and visiting Wilkes University to learn about environmental science. Attendees include children in kindergarten through eighth grades, and many prior campers, now in high school or college, volunteer.

In the kitchen, baking brought students together. The smell of freshly baked chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies wafted into the stairwell. Chocolate cupcakes were next.

Myla Butcher, 14; Lilli Esposito, 13; Lucy Olmsted, 12; Lilliana Catanzariti, 13; and Olivia Tesar, 13, work together to prepare chocolate chip cookie batter.
Stacy McCarter, co-director at camp, and a Wilkes-Barre teacher, said students built relationships throughout the week.

“Our world has so much conflict and frustrations and misunderstandings, and if we can just find a way to communicate, find some common ground, be respectful, be loving and be open to new ideas, then we can have a better today and tomorrow and a future,” she said. “And it starts with programs like this, and it starts with having fun. And that's what these kids are doing.”

McCarter’s 10-year-old son, Allen, joined her at camp this week.

“Hate has no power here. Hate has nothing… that's the best thing,” he said.
