MY Work program provides summer work for blind and visually impaired

It was a "pretty good first day" for Wilkes-Barre's newest employees.

A collaboration between several organizations will provide a summer job for three men, who are visually impaired, to help in several capacities.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Mayor George Brown escorted the city's newest employees into his office at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that can benefit the community,” said Anthony Basilio, 20.

“It’ll be a help to the city, but also teach them some techniques that they can use in life and see what gainful employment is about,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said. “They will be paid to do that under very strict supervision to provide a safe place for these young men to work.”

The Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services funds the program in partnership with Northeast Sight Services, a nonprofit that helps blind and visually impaired individuals to achieve the best possible quality of life. The Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation established MY Work (Municipalities + Youth) in 2016, as a way to connect high school students with disabilities with employment opportunities.

“We had such a success with this program last year in Pittston City, we are thrilled to be once again offering it in Wilkes-Barre,” said Sara Peperno, president/CEO of Northeast Sight Services.

Northeast Sight Services brought the program to Luzerne County in 2023. 855 Pennsylvania students found employment through MY Work in the last year.

The new hires will work with the Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works (DPW) three days a week and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce two days a week.

1 of 3 — IMG_0734.jpeg Mayor Brown told the new hires about his five years in office so far, his decision to run for a second term, and meeting the President of the United States. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_0727.jpeg Community partners met the city's newest employees, hired through MY Work, for orientation Thursday. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_0740.jpeg Mayor George Brown shows a new hire his plans for a new special needs playground at The Bog park in the Miners Mills neighborhood. The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee is currently fundraising for the project. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Wilkes-Barre DPW

“You’re going to end up being a major part of our largest park for our greatest year ever over there,” said Wilkes-Barre DPW supervisor David Lewis.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Renovations at Kirby Park are expected to be complete in time for the park's 100th anniversary celebration in September.

Kirby Park is 100 years old this year, and there is a lot to be done before the big community celebration in September.

The new hires will join Lewis’ team of about 60 as they build a new maintenance facility, new walkways and new bathrooms at the park. The parking lot is also getting a makeover, and a new handicap-accessible playground will be installed.

“You’ll be learning new things,” Lewis said. “As well as helping me fly my drone.”

Social Media

When asked about themselves, all three of the orientees described an interest in digital media and video production.

“Really what we want your help with is some of our outreach in the community,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The MY Work participants will visit the chamber’s media partners, including a local newspaper and Discover NEPA.

“I’m looking forward to learning more about graphic design, and marketing and all that stuff,” Basilio said.

“Pretty good first day,” said Melvin Villanueva, 19, from Scranton. “Can’t wait for more.”

Mayor Brown asked them to help promote his effort to bring another special needs playground to the city, the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Fund.

“I have experience in video production for a couple years now,” said Ethan Ferdinand, 19. “So I will definitely try to help out in that way.”

The young workers know they are just getting started, but they have big ambitions.

“I want to also prove that you can accomplish anything regardless of whatever situation you are in, be it a disability or anything else,” Basilio said.

