Photo Focus: Lavender Festival in full bloom

The Pennsylvania Lavender Festival was in full bloom in Milton. It was held June 29 and 30 at Blue Sparrow Farm. Vendors sold a variety of items featuring the flower including lavender ice cream, lavender wine slushies and lavender art. There were also demonstrations on how to distill lavender and how to care for lavender plants.

