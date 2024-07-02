100 WVIA Way
Photo Focus: Lavender Festival in full bloom

By Lorena Beniquez | WVIA News
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:56 PM EDT
Lorena Beniquez
/
WVIA News
The Pennsylvania Lavender Festival was held June 29 and 30 at Blue Sparrow Farm in Milton. The event featured all things lavender including drinks, food and art.

The Pennsylvania Lavender Festival was in full bloom in Milton. It was held June 29 and 30 at Blue Sparrow Farm. Vendors sold a variety of items featuring the flower including lavender ice cream, lavender wine slushies and lavender art. There were also demonstrations on how to distill lavender and how to care for lavender plants.

Holly Paronish of Felton takes selfies at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Holly Paronish of Felton takes selfies at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Lianna Gully (left) of State College and Lola Harris of Philipsburg enjoy the sweet smells of the lavender festival.
Lianna Gully (left) of State College and Lola Harris of Philipsburg enjoy the sweet smells of the lavender festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Sergio and Valentino greeted visitors at the Lavender Festival. The two alpacas are rescues now living at Country Vale Alpacas in New Columbia.
Sergio and Valentino greeted visitors at the Lavender Festival. The two alpacas are rescues now living at Country Vale Alpacas in New Columbia.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Nisha Lankford from Harrisburg browsed art from Rose's Specialties of Waverly, New York.
Nisha Lankford from Harrisburg browsed art from Rose's Specialties of Waverly, New York.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Photographer Claire McCormack of Lititz takes a portrait of friend Chris Minnich, also from Lititz, in a lavender field at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Photographer Claire McCormack of Lititz takes a portrait of friend Chris Minnich, also from Lititz, in a lavender field at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Two-year-old Aaliyah Seidel from State College starts with the cone first as she makes her way up to the lavender ice cream at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Two-year-old Aaliyah Seidel from State College starts with the cone first as she makes her way up to the lavender ice cream at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Suzzie Whiting of Danville enjoys a lavender slushie. It was one of the many drinks infused with lavender.
Suzzie Whiting of Danville enjoys a lavender slushie. It was one of the many drinks infused with lavender.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
The Pennsylvania Lavender Festival in Milton attracted people from across the state.
The Pennsylvania Lavender Festival in Milton attracted people from across the state.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Artist Kate A. Griffith of Loyalsock Township was one many art vendors at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Artist Kate A. Griffith of Loyalsock Township was one many art vendors at the Pennsylvania Lavender Festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Adrianne Bradley of Lewisburg brought DaBao to the pet-friendly festival.
Adrianne Bradley of Lewisburg brought DaBao to the pet-friendly festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
Nick and Becky Weikel, owners of Stone Creek Farms in Huntingdon, grow 13 different varieties of lavender. They sold lavender wreaths and lavender infused skin care products at the Lavender Festival.
Nick and Becky Weikel, owners of Stone Creek Farms in Huntingdon, grow 13 different varieties of lavender. They sold lavender wreaths and lavender infused skin care products at the Lavender Festival.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News

