'Everyone came together:' Berwick unites after powerful winds tear through community

Victoria Domanski handled the storm that ravaged Berwick last week the only way she knew how, by cooking.

“I am not strong by any means, but I have a big heart,” said Domanski. "And so I know manually, I could not help, but I know people enjoy our food and I know that people were suffering from being out of power.”

Domanski runs Del Mar y el Sol tropical cafe. She opened her doors to anyone impacted by the 100 mile-per-hour winds that tore through Berwick on June 26. Many residents were still without power as of early July. Domanski’s staff planned to give out 50 free meals to residents to ease their burden; they doubled that amount after seeing the community’s need.

“There was no way hearing these stories and the people coming in that are really suffering, people that have no power, have no transportation,” said Domanski. “We had people that were picking up food for other families and people nearby, trying to do, you know, due diligence. And really because at the end of the day, some of us do have people who stand up for us … but some of us really don’t.”

Backyard Bouncin,’ a local party rental service, helped cover Del Mar’s costs. Owner Travis Petty also helped another restaurant’s free food event through Eco 1st Logistics, a waste management company. Intoxicology Department (ID) served wings, burgers and other food to Berwick’s affected residents.

Lauren Hess, the bar’s owner, said her business managed to open for emergency services despite losing power and the bar needing to replace its roof and siding because of severe hail damage.

“But it’s easy to replace that stuff. It’s not easy to replace people,” said Hess.

Courtesy of Lauren Hess/Intoxicology Department Intoxicology Department gave out free meals to residents after a colossal storm tore through Berwick. From right to left: Samantha Dagosin, Nathaniel Nieves, Mariah Hampton and restaurant owner Lauren Hess.

Her staff volunteered their time to get the bar in working order to offer free meals to the community. Many were personally affected by the storm, but still came to help.

“I’m genuinely so proud of how many of my staff members jumped right in and offered to come in and [give] a helping hand,” said Hess. “Everyone came together. I’m truly lucky to have such a wonderful staff of people who really care about the community.”

Giving back is central to Berwick’s culture.

“That’s the one beautiful thing about Berwick. It’s the way that this community comes together every single time. It’s really unlike anywhere else,” said Hess.

What's next for Berwick's recovery?

Food drives at Intoxicology and Del Mar are not the only thing residents need to bounce back from June's storm. The community's recovery is going to take a lot of money, according to the Berwick Area United Way.

The organization in partnership with the Community Giving Foundation sent out a needs assessment to 15 local nonprofits on June 2 to see what resources they need to support residents and local businesses.

Community Impact Coordinator Ayrin Shortlidge said some residents need grocery gift cards to replenish refrigerators and freezers, while others require short-term alternative housing because fallen trees or power lines have made their homes unsafe.

While Berwick starts to rebuild, there will be another free meal service to help those in need. Shortlidge said the United Way will give out 400 meals on July 7 from 12-5 p.m. at Maria Assunta. Anyone affected by the storm and those who have helped with clean up is invited.

“It’s for anyone that has helped with the storm or been impacted, as a thank you, but also as hopefully helpful for taking the burden off of at least one meal since a lot of people have been without food,” said Shortlidge.

She hopes the meal will bring people together, from those who suffered in the storm to those who stepped up to help the community.

“We think that camaraderie of coming together and just seeing the people that were affected [is really important,] but then also being able to chat with the people that, you know, cut down the trees and cleared the roads for us, and made sure that our power came back on and all of that. So, getting everyone in a room to sit down … and literally break bread and share a meal together is really important,” said Shortlidge.

Football players from Berwick High School will help the United Way run the luncheon. Del Mar’s Victoria Domanski said the team, led by Coach CJ Curry, cleared several people’s lawns of storm debris. She plans to thank them for their kindness by inviting them to the restaurant for a free meal.

“I told the team, I said, “It doesn’t matter what it is, I would love to feed you guys. So, when you find the time and when you’re done helping the area, please come to the restaurant. We would love to take care of you guys the way that you guys have taken care of the community.’ And though I myself didn’t need their help, I appreciate that they stepped up,” said Domanski.

Her invitation doesn’t stop there. Domanski said it’s part of Berwick’s culture to step in when a neighbor needs a helping hand.

“Even now, if somebody were to walk in and say, ‘Hey, we saw that you had those free meals.’ I’m not going to turn that away. I couldn’t,” said Domanski.

She said Berwick’s resilience will get them through the storm.

“To be honest, I think we just have to continue showing up for each other,” said Domanski. “One hand washes the other. So, y’know, together we can just get the job done, get our hands clean and keep moving forward. But to say that we need anything, I think Berwick is doing well at taking care of itself.”

For more resources and ways to volunteer, visit the Berwick Area United Way’s Facebook page. For The Cause NEPA also runs food drives and other services in the Berwick area. Visit its Facebook page for information, as dates may change.