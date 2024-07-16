Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market celebrates strong community roots with 85th season opening

For 85 years, the Scranton Co-Op Farmer’s Market has been a staple of the community. For nearly 75 years, Logan Brace’s family has been a part of it.

Brace’s family have owned Brace’s Orchard in Dallas for 196 years. His family sells a variety of fruits, baked goods, and ciders at farmer’s markets across Northeast Pennsylvania. Brace said the Scranton Co-Op provides their largest customer base.

“This one is by far the home run market, you know, just because you have the permanent roof, permanent tables… We definitely prefer it here,” he said.

On Monday, the Scranton Co-Op Farmer’s Market opened to a crowd of excited customers and farmers eager to sell their goods. Each year, from mid-July until Thanksgiving, the farmer’s market provides the community with fresh food and goods.

The market is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Brace said the market is an important opportunity for local farmers.

“Without the customers here, my business is no longer in business, you know… there's 18 farmers here… we all need this market, there's a few growers that this is their only market,” he said.

1 of 12 — 07152024_Market002 Debbie Fritz of Brace's Orchard assists customers just before the official opening of the Scranton Co-op Farmers Market on Monday, July 15. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 12 — 07152024_Market003 The Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market opened on Monday, July 15. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 12 — 07152024_Market004 Thom Welby carries a bushel of yellow beans and a cabbage to display at the start of the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 12 — 07152024_Market005 Hunter Vargo of Mountain View Mushrooms chats with farmer Clay LaCoe about business. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 12 — 07152024_Market006 Tami Thompson prepares a bouquet for a customer at Harford Farm and Floral at the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 12 — 07152024_Market007 Amira Bakgwandeen, 8, buys blackberries from Russell Farms. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 12 — 07152024_Market008 Sofia Bakgwandeen eats a cucumber during opening day of the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 12 — 07152024_Market009 Gene Bedwak comes out to play at the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market every year. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 12 — 07152024_Market011 Bushels of vegetables for sale at the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 12 — 07152024_Market012 Heller Orchard sells an assortment of peaches and apples at the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 12 — 07152024_Market014 Opening day of the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market was Monday, July 15. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 12 — 07152024_Market015 The Doug Smith Jazz Trio plays opening day of the Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Lorraine Falzetti, 82, sat and watched the hustle and bustle in front of her.

“I enjoy coming here to sit and watch the people – I’m a people watcher,” she said with a laugh.

Falzetti has been coming to the farmer’s market for over 60 years. Over the years, Falzetti said things have changed.

“Things have gotten much more expensive, but everything else in the world in 50 years has gotten expensive,” she said.

Falzetti spoke about the community impact of the farmers market while recalling stories from her childhood.

“You see a lot of the same people that you haven’t seen since last year… there’s one vendor… he used to come around and sell his produce house-to-house out of his truck – He’d be knocking on my mother’s door… and he’s still here!” Falzetti said.

For both Brace and Falzetti, supporting their community is the biggest draw of the market.

“All that stuff that’s coming in the supermarkets? You don’t know where it’s coming from. But this is coming from Clarks Summit, Fleetville, all the local places, and let’s face it – it’s not an easy job being a farmer,” Falzetti said.

“It really helps the farmers, and it helps the community,” Brace said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Pa. State Representatives and elected officials present Scranton Co-Op Farmer's Market representatives with a proclamation in honor of the market's 85th anniversary on opening day of the market on July 15.