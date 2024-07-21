Scranton Mayor Cognetti says she's heartbroken by Biden dropping out of presidential race

In the last three years, Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and President Joe Biden got to know each other pretty well.

Cognetti regularly visited Washington, D.C., joined Biden at issues-related events and met with him to discuss matters affecting the city. When the president visited Ireland in April 2023, Cognetti met him there, too. In February, Biden appointed Cognetti to a committee of about 45 people who advise him on trade policy and negotiations.

On Monday, she will travel to Washington, D.C., to join in a ceremony honoring NCAA championship teams.

Biden has credited her for running Scranton well. She has praised him on his job as president and treating Scranton well.

When they got together, it was usually all smiles.

On Sunday, Biden announced he will get out of the presidential race.

“I’m heartbroken,” Cognetti said Sunday outside Biden’s former home at 2446 N. Washington Ave. “It's been a really tough three weeks for us here in Scranton, for our family, just personally. So, I can't imagine what the president and his family have been going through. But it's an incredible decision to have made that self-sacrifice.”

Cognetti said she was not surprised by Biden’s choice of Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his place. She supports the choice and that Biden made the decision quickly.



“He's been serving with Vice President Harris for three-and-a-half years,” Cognetti said. Waiting would have created even more of “holding pattern” than the past three weeks, she said.

“I look forward to supporting the new ticket and going to the DNC and supporting the Vice President and whatever the ticket looks like,” she said.

A delegate to the Democratic National Convention at the end of August, Cognetti said she has no information on the potential vice presidential nominee, but made it clear she wouldn’t mind if Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is the choice.

“I will be team Josh all the way if he were to be asked and if he were to make the decision to join the ticket,” Cognetti said.

She said Democrats have an opportunity to attract and educate especially younger voters on “what it is to vote Democrat, what it is that the Democratic Party believes in.”

“We're standing right in front of Joe Biden's house, and he has been emblematic of what the Democrats stand for, for the last 50 years,” she said. “But especially as president, for these last three-and-a-half years. He grew up sitting at a kitchen table here with a family that had to leave because he lost his job.”

Biden, she said, has “put money in the hands of mayors like me” to control housing and utility costs and ensure people can find family sustaining jobs.

Cognetti said she also feels relieved because this will give Scranton a chance to “celebrate and honor Joe Biden and Scranton in a way that wasn't quite possible when he was still on a ticket.”

“I'll be looking forward to celebrating his legacy with him, I imagine he'll come to the hometown many times here,” she said. “He'll always be a kid from right here on North Washington Avenue in Scranton.”

She expects the Democratic presidential ticket will focus on everyone getting “a fair shot” and “making sure that we're bolstering the middle class and making sure people understand that there are resources out there.”

“The central stormwater projects that we have here in Scranton, none of that stuff If would be happening, if it weren't for President Biden, our parks upgrades wouldn't be happening,” she said.

“Again, I'm personally heartbroken. But I think there's a lot to be optimistic about. There's a really big fight ahead. I'm looking forward to it.”