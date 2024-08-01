100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA's Roger DuPuis talks VP shortlist with Radio Catskill

By WVIA News
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at a Biden event in Scranton in April. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris vets potential vice presidential running mates, Shapiro shows up near the top of most lists.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at a Biden event in Scranton in April. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris vets potential vice presidential running mates, Shapiro shows up near the top of most lists.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in the market for a running mate, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appears to be on the shortlist of potential picks.

Shapiro’s popularity is seen as a potential road to victory for the Harris campaign in Pennsylvania, an important swing state.

WVIA News reporter Roger DuPuis has been following the story. Tim Bruno, from our neighbors at WJFF Radio Catskill, talked with DuPuis on air about what a Shapiro VP pick could mean for the Harris campaign and what it could mean for Pennsylvania. You can listen to their conversation here.
Tags
Local Kamala HarrisGov. Josh Shapiro
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News