WVIA's Roger DuPuis talks VP shortlist with Radio Catskill

Vice President Kamala Harris is in the market for a running mate, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appears to be on the shortlist of potential picks.

Shapiro’s popularity is seen as a potential road to victory for the Harris campaign in Pennsylvania, an important swing state.

WVIA News reporter Roger DuPuis has been following the story. Tim Bruno, from our neighbors at WJFF Radio Catskill, talked with DuPuis on air about what a Shapiro VP pick could mean for the Harris campaign and what it could mean for Pennsylvania. You can listen to their conversation here.