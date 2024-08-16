Faithful journey: Husband, wife lead neighboring Methodist churches in rural Luzerne County

A 6-mile journey past cornfields and mountains separates two Methodist churches in southwest Luzerne County.

Two new pastors — connected through vows to the church and to each other — already know the route well.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Sheena Mylecraine is the pastor of the Conyngham United Methodist Church.

John and Sheena Mylecraine began leading parishes July 1 — John at Black Creek United Methodist Church, and Sheena at Conyngham United Methodist Church. The husband and wife hope to foster greater connections with God, and each other’s congregations.

In the Methodist faith, leadership assigns pastors to churches, instead of the congregation picking a pastor.

“So we were sent, and we were blessed, and we couldn't be happier,” John said. “So here we are, including our two children, who were asked to pack up everything that they had as well and move to this neck of the woods.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News John Mylecraine is pastor of Black Creek United Methodist Church.

John became a pastor in 2020, and Sheena followed last year. They preached to three churches near Nesquehoning before making the move this summer. The family, including Henry, 13, and Jack, 11, live in Black Creek’s parsonage.

Black Creek is tucked along the rolling hills and farmland between the mountains west of Hazleton. John, 46, had always felt the call to serve, but tried to ignore it while working as a special education teacher in New Jersey. He eventually listened.

“The Holy Spirit works and kind of sends pastors where they're supposed to be,” he said.

John still works in New Jersey, and will make the 90-minute commute once classes resume next month.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News The Mylecraine family arrives at the Black Creek United Methodist Church, just 6 miles from Sheena Mylecraine's church in Conyngham.

Sheena’s commute from the parsonage to her church in Conyngham is about 10 minutes. The church sits between homes and down the street from several other places of worship in the borough of 1,800. Items for a rummage sale sit near the church’s lobby, and a grocery cart holds donations for the food pantry.

Sheena, 40, loved her role as a pastor’s wife. One day, she filled in for her husband. She soon became a pastor herself.

“The Holy Spirit can really work through us,” she said. “I needed some encouragement, but I had loving, caring people to encourage me.”

As the Mylecraines prepare their sermons, they often talk about themes or ideas. But the messages, which they say comes from the Holy Spirit, are always different.

In a time when church attendance is down nationwide and many churches have closed or consolidated, the Mylecraines say their churches serve a vital role in the rural communities. Parishioners often help their neighbors.

“It is just really an awesome thing to see in the community that both of the churches are successful and thriving and willing to do what needs to be done,” he said.

They hope to connect the churches in ways that include faith development, Bible studies and inviting each congregation to the other’s events.

On Sunday mornings, each parent takes a son and heads to church. The boys hang the hymn numbers and make signs. John preaches at 9:30 at Black Creek, and Sheena at 10:30 at Conyngham.

Henry, 13, hits the button to advance the slide presentation during the services.

“I love listening to them on Sunday morning,” he said.

Inside Black Creek, the family reflects on the move and the faithful journey.

“God clearly leads us to where he wants, where we're meant to be at the right time. I really believe that,” Sheena said.