Empire Access joins chase for internet customers in Williamsport area

By Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Empire Access technicians Hunter Leet and David Spencer installing fiber optic wires for internet access along Campbell Street in Williamsport.
Chase Bottorf
/
WVIA News
Empire Access technicians Hunter Leet and David Spencer installing fiber optic wires for internet access along Campbell Street in Williamsport.

A New York-based internet provider is making its latest push into Pennsylvania in the Williamsport area, wiring streets passing more than 5,000 customers with high-speed broadband.

Empire Access, a broadband company founded in 1896, specializes in installing fiber optic internet in New York and northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania. More than 2,000 homes in the city and South Williamsport already have access. 

“We're probably about halfway through building in the community at this point. There are also areas that we have just recently committed to that aren't even reflected on the map, so we are excited about this area and are going to continue to expand our commitment,” Empire Access Chief Executive Officer Kevin Dickens said Thursday at a presentation in South Williamsport. 

Empire joins Xfinity, Frontier, Verizon and others in providing internet locally. 

The presentation marked the official launch of the local network. 

“Fiber provides the fastest internet available today, it's the gold standard,” vice president of sales Bob VanDelinder said. “Over a very small piece of glass, smaller than a human hair, you can provide the fastest internet that you can obtain today.”

An aerial map detailing areas where Empire Access's fiber optic internet is accessible and where it will be in Williamsport.
1 of 2  — EmpireAccessMap.jpg
An aerial map detailing areas where Empire Access's fiber optic internet is accessible and where it will be in Williamsport.
Empire Access
Empire Access representatives, Bob VanDelinder, Joe Gottwald, Kevin Dickens and Jessica Tanney speak at South Williamsport Borough's building on the installing fiber optic internet in the area.
2 of 2  — EmpireAccess1.jpg
Empire Access representatives, Bob VanDelinder, Joe Gottwald, Kevin Dickens and Jessica Tanney speak at South Williamsport Borough's building on the installing fiber optic internet in the area.
Chase Bottorf

Fiber-optic broadband internet uses micro-glass fibers to deliver internet to customers. VanDelinder called it “future proofing” homes, offices and more. Fiber allows faster and higher quality streaming for homes, schools and businesses.

“It really allows us to scale it for the customer, along with additional services such as phone service, TV services and security services,” VanDelinder said. 

Empire is currently installing fiber-optic internet in Bloomsburg in Columbia County and Scranton and Dunmore in Lackawanna County. 

Residents and businesses can sign up online and the 24/7 customer service line, 800-338-3300. Empire Access employees also visit possible customers door-to-door. They can sign up residents, explain services and fiber network benefits.

“They work closely with residents to make sure they're getting the speeds they need, along with the TV and the phone services,” VanDelinder said. 

Local Empire Access representatives can customize plans to meet business needs, VanDelinder said. 

“Our plan in the upcoming months is to finish building out Williamsport as well as South Williamsport Borough. When complete, we'll have pretty much the entire area, the borough and the city built out with fiber optic internet,” he said. 

The company has offices in the city and borough with five full-time technicians and sales representatives. More customer support staff could be hired after expansion is completed, Dickens said. 

Dickens said the company rents buildings to house networking equipment, then ties into its larger network infrastructure. Employees from the Mansfield or Prattsburgh headquarters are temporarily working in Williamsport as well, said Dickens.  

“We have people in trucks who are running fiber optic cables on telephone poles or putting them underground,” Dickens said. “Those people will be here for a period of time during construction and then once operational, it largely falls back to the people we have here in sales and repair technicians who are living in the community.” 

Technician David Spencer unwraps wiring that will allow fiber optic internet access along Campbell Street.
1 of 2  — DavidSpencer.jpg
Technician David Spencer unwraps wiring that will allow fiber optic internet access along Campbell Street.
Chase Bottorf
Technician Hunter Leet attaches fiber optic wiring on a telephone pole.
2 of 2  — HunterLeet.jpg
Technician Hunter Leet attaches fiber optic wiring on a telephone pole.

Empire Access has provided services for more than a century out of their Prattsburgh, New York headquarters. They began as a local phone and evolved into a fiber optic broadband company. 

Fiber optic internet could move into areas outside of Williamsport, dependent on population density and accessibility, VanDelinder said. 

“It's really driven by population densities and access from a network perspective to areas. But anywhere within this community that we can find the right combination of people who can use these services and an availability of network options to get there, you can count on us being in that market,” he said. 

The company surveyed Williamsport’s internet needs early last year and began installation in the fall. 

“Our roots are in small to medium cities and villages. When we moved into Williamsport, it was a great fit for us and there's definitely a need for fiber optic internet and services,” he said. 

Installation and service calls are free. Internet speed packages start at 500 megabytes per second for $50 a month; $65 for one gigabit per second; and $100 two gigabits per second. 
Tags
Local Empire AccessBob VanDelinderKevin DickensWilliamsportSouth Williamsport Borough
Chase Bottorf | WVIA News
Chase Bottorf is a graduate of Lock Haven University and holds a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in writing. Having previously been a reporter for the Lock Haven news publication, The Express, he is aware of the unique issues in the Lycoming County region, and has ties to the local communities.

The Lycoming County reporter position is funded by the Williamsport Lycoming Competitive Grant Program at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

You can email Chase at chasebottorf@wvia.org
See stories by Chase Bottorf | WVIA News