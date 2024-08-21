Team players: Little League World Series relies on volunteers, some for decades

As countries from all over the world come to Williamsport for their shared love of baseball, ushers help make it happen for the thousands of Little League World Series guests.

“They come year after year and they want to be a part of this incredible event. They have a front row seat to the greatest youth sporting event in the world, but they're also here to make great memories for our guests, for our families, for our young athletes,” said Christina Taddeo, who is in charge of volunteering ushers.

For the last 20 years, Taddeo worked for Little League International as a paralegal. When the World Series comes around it’s the “highlight of her year,” she said.

Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News Christina Taddeo is in charge of ushers at the Little League World Series.

A shared love of baseball keeps volunteers returning each year.

Tim Terry, 71, continues his job as an usher after 25 years. It’s a position he’s enjoyed after coaching Little League baseball in Carson City, Nevada.

“I was a coach and a district administrator for years and years and years, and came back with my son when he was 12, and the magic just kind of started then,” he said. “I initially was helping out in the Western regions, and then I figured out, let's just do the full thing. I've been back here helping out since.”

Terry now lives in Oregon. Each year, he flies to Williamsport and ushers guests. Ushers are responsible for crowd control, answering questions and directing guests.

Volunteers meet people from all over the world. Many return each year, Terry said. This year’s World Series is no different.

“You meet people from all over the world. Many of them come back year after year after year, so it's really a bit of a family experience here, in a big way, big family,” Terry said.

John Bower, 68, comes each year from Yonkers, New York, to volunteer. He used to live in Williamsport. Since 1998, the World Series brings him back to his former home to support young players.

“It’s watching the kids and interacting with the fans and the crowds and just meeting people from all over the world basically,” Bower said.

Seventy-seven volunteers are at this year’s World Series. The program rewards those who sign up, from front row seats for games, to lasting memories and connections. So many people sign up, they are put on a waiting list.

Keeping the volunteer program “fun” is Taddeo’s goal. It’s a reason many people end up volunteering continuously, she said.

“I want the people that participate in it to have a good time, to have the support they need to to do their jobs and make memories for the people that come here, and I do think that that's one of the reasons I have very low turnover,” Taddeo said.

Taddeo keeps in touch with her volunteers after the World Series ends. She said volunteers return until they are unable to physically.

“Usually it's when people age out like they're just no longer physically able to do it. I keep in touch with them throughout the year, keeping up with everybody, seeing how they're doing,” Taddeo said. “They know I care about them.”

People can submit their interest in volunteering at the Little League World Series . Terry said it’s good for the community. People can volunteer around their schedule, whether it’s for half a day, a full day or the full two weeks, he said.

“If you want to help out with one of the greatest youth sporting events in the world, you should be here. Whether it's just a bucket list item, coming to watch a game or two, or if you've got more time volunteering to help out,” Terry said.