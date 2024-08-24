100 WVIA Way
'A great way to meet people:' Scranton Social Sports seeks players for kickball, dodgeball

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published August 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Kevin Lepka established Scranton Social Sports to bring adults together for friendly competition, and has plans to create more leagues in the future. He says kickball is more fun with a 16-inch ball.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Kevin Lepka established S3 Scranton Social Sports LLC in 2023 to create a way for adults to stay active and socialize.

“Dodgeball got a little intense at times,” he said of last year’s leagues. ”But you expect that to happen with a competitive sport.”

Lepka also is a comedian and the owner of the Scranton Comedy Club. As referee, he reminds everyone that the focus is to have fun.

He is now gathering teams for dodgeball and kickball leagues starting next month. Players can sign up with friends or as a free agent.

“If you're new to the area, it's a great way to meet people,” Lepka said.

S3 Dodgeball League
Starts Tuesday, Sept. 24
Scranton Jewish Community Center
5:45 P.M. - 8:45 P.M.
$55 per person
Sign up by Sept. 10

The dodgeball league will play Tuesday evenings at the Jewish Community Center in Scranton, 601 Jefferson Ave. Dodgeball teams will consist of eight people.

The kickball league starts Sept. 11, and the deadline to sign up is Aug. 28. That league will play on Wednesdays at Connell Park, 800 Gibbons St., Scranton. Teams will consist of at least nine people.

S3 Kickball League
Starts Wednesday, Sept. 11
Connell Park
6 P.M. - 10 P.M.
$55 per person
Sign up by Aug. 28

The leagues are for ages 18 and up, and Lepka says a variety of people have taken interest.

"We had some college students come out who are in their early 20s," he said. "We even had a team of women who were in their 50s and 60s who formed a dodgeball team. So that was a lot of fun."

Players are guaranteed seven weeks of play. The eighth week of the league will be the finals.

Kevin Lepka is a native of Scranton and has been a stand up comedian for about 16 years. He established Scranton Social Sports to create a welcoming and fun environment for adults to have fun and stay active.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
"Our focus, too, is after the games, just get everyone together and hang out, talk, get to know each other," Lepka said. "It's a great place where lifelong friendships could be forged, and it's a great environment."

Lepka has aspirations to start laser tag, basketball, wiffle ball and more leagues in the future.

